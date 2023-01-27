Matadors Cross Country Programs Named to All-Academic Teams

By California State University, Northridge

NEW ORLEANS – The California State University, Northridge Men’s and Women’s Cross Country programs earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Teams for the 2022 NCAA Division I Cross Country season as announced by the USTFCCCA Thursday.

To qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period.

“We emphasis academics in our program,” said CSUN head coach Justin Johnson. “Both teams did a great job this past cross country season on the course and in the classroom. I’m proud of all that we accomplished. This award is a testament to our student-athletes focus and work ethic.”

Northern Arizona was named the Men’s Scholar Team of the Year for the 2022 NCAA Division I Cross Country season. The Lumberjacks maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.3 and won the team title at the 2022 NCAA DI Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Okla.

N.C. State was named the Women’s Scholar Team of the Year for the 2022 NCAA Division I Cross Country season. The Wolfpack maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.68 and won the team title at the 2022 NCAA DI Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. 2022 is the second year in a row that N.C. State has been named Women’s Scholar Team of the Year during the cross country season.

On the men’s side, 216 programs were named All-Academic Teams for their efforts during the 2022 season. In addition, no team posted a higher cumulative GPA than Vanderbilt at 3.772.

On the women’s side, 249 programs were named All-Academic Teams for their efforts during the 2022 season. In addition, no team posted a better cumulative GPA than Georgia State University for the second consecutive year.

2022 marked the second consecutive season in which both teams earned honors from the USTFCCCA

