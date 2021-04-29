Bridge to home

May 12: Cowboy Chili Cookout Benefiting Bridge to Home

Uploaded: , Thursday, Apr 29, 2021

By Press Release

Get ready to chow down on the best chili in town cooked up by your favorite local restaurant. Bridge to Home’s popular Cowboy Chili Cookout is back on the evening of Wednesday, May 12. Not only do you get a saucy and spicy chili dinner for four, you also get to support Bridge to Home’s mission of helping our neighbors experiencing homelessness find their way to permanent housing.

“This is a crucial time for Bridge to Home, as we are in the middle of our capital campaign for a permanent shelter facility in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Executive Director Michael Foley. “This event will help fund the resources, services and shelter that assist the most vulnerable members of our community. We are finally at a point where our shelter project is on the cusp of becoming a reality. Now more than ever we need the community’s support to help us on the home stretch.”

Simply order your dinner in advance from one of the five local restaurants who have partnered with Bridge to Home. The dinner is $100 and includes chili for four, all the fixins and adult beverages. Take your meal home and then tune into SCVTV for some good ole fashion western entertainment and the opportunity to learn more about Bridge to Home and their new shelter project.

“The Bridge to Home Cowboy Chili Cookout is a delicious way to support this important cause,” said Tracey Carpentier, Bridge to Home board president. “This is your opportunity to enjoy a chili dinner and watch an exciting, entertaining and local program which will highlight our community’s rich, western roots. We partnered with SCVTV to bring you this program which will showcase the work Bridge to Home is doing, and also immerse you in music, storytelling, movie history and even tips to cook up your own chili dinner at home!”

A big thank you to Bridge to Home restaurant partners include Egg Plantation, Marston’s, The Old Town Junction, Salt Creek Grille, and Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co. Stay tuned for their unique chili dinner offerings! You can also donate a chili dinner to a family in need. For more information and to purchase your tickets for the Cowboy Chili Cookout, visit btohome.org.

No Comments for : May 12: Cowboy Chili Cookout Benefiting Bridge to Home


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Soul’s Oscar Victory Marks CalArtians’ 12th Win in Best Animated Feature

    Soul’s Oscar Victory Marks CalArtians’ 12th Win in Best Animated Feature

    10 mins ago
  • TMU’s Jack Dudeck Takes Home GSAC Men’s Individual Golf Title

    TMU’s Jack Dudeck Takes Home GSAC Men’s Individual Golf Title

    1 hour ago
  • Registration Now Open for COC’s Summer Institute

    Registration Now Open for COC’s Summer Institute

    2 hours ago
  • May 12: Cowboy Chili Cookout Benefiting Bridge to Home

    May 12: Cowboy Chili Cookout Benefiting Bridge to Home

    2 hours ago
  • Residents Invited to Create Tile Art for Canyon Country Community Center

    Residents Invited to Create Tile Art for Canyon Country Community Center

    3 hours ago
  • Wilk Bill Combating Cemex Mega-Mine Unanimously Passes State Senate

    Wilk Bill Combating Cemex Mega-Mine Unanimously Passes State Senate

    3 hours ago
  • Completion of Edison Grid Improvements Expected by Fall

    Completion of Edison Grid Improvements Expected by Fall

    4 hours ago
  • Hart District to Recognize Food Service Staff

    Hart District to Recognize Food Service Staff

    8 hours ago
  • North Fire Stands at 640 Acres; All Evacuations Lifted

    North Fire Stands at 640 Acres; All Evacuations Lifted

    8 hours ago
  • GoFundMe Page Established for SCV Deputy Severely Injured in Crash

    GoFundMe Page Established for SCV Deputy Severely Injured in Crash

    9 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.