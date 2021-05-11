May 12: Enrollment for Emergency Broadband Benefit Program Opens this Week

Uploaded: , Monday, May 10, 2021

By Press Release

Starting Wednesday, May 12, 2021, eligible households will be able to enroll in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program which sets out to help households struggling to pay for internet service during the pandemic.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is an FCC program. The benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, and virtual classrooms.

Starting Wednesday, eligible households will be able to enroll in the program to receive a monthly discount off the cost of broadband service from an approved provider.

Eligible households can enroll through an approved provider or by visiting GetEmergencyBroadband.org.

A household is eligible if a member of the household meets one of the criteria below:

– Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline;

– Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;

– Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

– Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or

– Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on Tribal lands.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute $10 to $50 toward the purchase price.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...