May 13: Free ‘New Heights’ Home Recording Workshop

The city of Santa Clarita's "New Heights" artist development series will virtually present a free home recording workshop on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m.
The first phase of planned beach re-openings in Los Angeles County could begin as soon as this Wednesday, May 13, county officials said Monday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in a news conference Monday alleged that Pitchess Detention Center inmates are purposefully infecting themselves with COVID-19.
California has had 67,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,770 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Monday.
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley honored its 2020 Youth of the Year nominees and winner during a recent Zoom! call.
Trammell Crow Company and Clarion Partners, LLC announced Monday that they have closed escrow on the remaining 137-acre portion of land for The Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 591 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 new deaths, with 745 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
There are still some seniors whose only form of communication is a phone line, and generally, they do not do well maintaining a current phone book.
To aid Santa Clarita Valley families who have been impacted severely by the COVID-19 pandemic, residents may drop off donations of food and necessities for the Child and Family Center at the RE/MAX of Valencia office on Friday, May 15, from noon to 3 p.m.
The developer of the Valencia expansion west of Interstate 5 won’t have to redo its water supply or greenhouse gas analyses, an appellate panel has ruled.
In a letter to Congressional leadership Monday, governors and legislative leaders from five western states requested $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The May 12 special election for California’s 25th Congressional District lacks a clear front-runner as voters in the swing district north of Los Angeles consider which party receives the praise, or blame, for recovery efforts during an economic downturn fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An in-person voting center is available in Lancaster for citizens to cast their ballots in Tuesday's Congressional District 25 Special General Election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced.
Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders will show their gratitude for the front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for lunch on Tuesday, May 12, and providing free coffee all day Thursday, May 14 – National Hospital Day.
SOS (Stage on Screen), the Santa Clarita Valley's live online theatre festival, will present "The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script" based on the novel by H.G. Wells on Zoom! on Friday, May 15, starting at 7 p.m.
Higher concentrations of a key enzyme found in men’s blood could explain why men are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection than women, according to results of a large study published Sunday.
1920
Hundreds of local seniors are served lunch daily at Bella Vida's new drive-thru service, and SCV Senior Center staff and volunteers have nearly doubled the number of home-delivered meals.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the first diagnostic test with the option of using home-collected saliva samples for COVID-19 testing.
The planned upgrades include a new, 400-square-foot covered vehicle wash rack, replacement of damaged asphalt in the parking lot, and 12 additional parking spaces for customers and staff.
To date, Public Health has identified 31,677 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 732 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,530 deaths countywide.
California now has 66,680 confirmed cases and 2,745 deaths from COVID-19. Among healthcare workers, local health departments have reported 7,160 confirmed positive cases and 38 deaths statewide.
Every hospital, nursing home, senior living facility, prison and meat packing plant is a “hotspot” of concentrated virus. There are other breeding grounds yet to be found. But testing is limited. The logical approach is to focus urgently on these areas.
During World War I, songwriters Alfred Bryan and Jack Wells penned a poignant tune named “When Our Mothers Rule the World.” It was dedicated to the belief that if more women were the leaders of governments, fewer children would be sent off to die in battle. If only more mothers and women ruled the world...
