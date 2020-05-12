May 13: Free ‘New Heights’ Home Recording Workshop

The city of Santa Clarita’s “New Heights” artist development series will virtually present a free home recording workshop on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m.

“Home Recording Tips and Tricks” is the next “New Heights” workshop to be offered by the city of Santa Clarita. The artist development workshops are designed to assist artists, performers, and arts organization representatives to expand their knowledge and to learn valuable tools to increase their ability to be successful.

The series comprises workshops, panel discussions, and art trips that are designed to engage creative individuals, no matter what level of experience.

Music Engineers Jim Jeffrey and Steve Leavitt will each discuss their techniques in a workshop video.

Attendees will learn about effective ways to record various instruments and vocals, Discover new ways to develop a recording project, and find out about tips and tricks used when home recording.

Watch the workshop on Facebook at https://facebook.com/themainnewhall.