May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
May 20: Zonta LifeForward Workshop, ‘Fulfill Your Dreams’
| Friday, May 5, 2023
LifeForward Flyer May 20 2023

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will present a free LifeFoward workshop on Saturday, May 20 that discusses how to “Recognize You Potential, Overcome Life Challenges and Fulfill Your Dreams!”

Kelly Fabiano, a certified Life Coach, will help participants learn “what does a fulfilling life mean to you; three major roadblocks to living a fulfilling life and three keys to creating a life that lights you up.”

This free workshop is scheduled in-person from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia and is offered virtually via Zoom.

Fabiano will present this important and exciting workshop to help us all learn how to live a life that lights us up from inside! Something we all need after three years of pandemic isolation.

She received her Bachelor of the Arts degree from California State University, Northridge and is a certified life coach through the Beautiful You Coaching Academy.

Fabiano worked over a decade in Production Finance and now presents workshops and speaking engagements nationwide. She also offers virtual coaching, which allows her to serve clients around the globe.

Virtual registration for joining this LifeForward workshop via Zoom is available at www.scvzonta.org/lifefoward or email lifeforward@scvzonta.org.

Pre-registration is not required, but for those who wish to hold a space for more popular workshops email lifeworward@scvzonta.org.

If you require free childcare, please email Roxana Topete at Single Mothers Outreach rtopete@smoscv.org or call Single Mothers Outreach at (661) 288-0117; the number of children must be registered as early as possible.

Spanish translation can also be provided with advance request at lifeforward@scvzonta.org.

A current workshop flyer and information are posted on www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward. Recordings of past workshops are also available for viewing on the Zonta website.

LifeForward Flyer May 20 2023
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 13: Placerita Nature Center Open House
The annual Placerita Nature Center Open House sponsored by the Placerita Nature Center Associates will be held Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 13: Placerita Nature Center Open House
May 20: Zonta LifeForward Workshop, ‘Fulfill Your Dreams’
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will present a free LifeFoward workshop on Saturday, May 20 that discusses how to “Recognize You Potential, Overcome Life Challenges and Fulfill Your Dreams!”
May 20: Zonta LifeForward Workshop, ‘Fulfill Your Dreams’
‘Summer Activities, Fitness’ Call for Artists
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located at the Newhall Community Center. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Summer Activities & Fitness."
‘Summer Activities, Fitness’ Call for Artists
Honoring School Nutrition Workers on School Lunch Hero Day
California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond marked the 10-year anniversary of School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 5, which honors school nutrition professionals, with a visit to the Novato Unified School District.
Honoring School Nutrition Workers on School Lunch Hero Day
SCV Water Offers Rain Barrel Rebate
Good news for rain barrel users. Are you a Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency account holder and did you purchase a rain barrel from the city of Santa Clarita's Rain Barrel Purchase Program, or a third party, in the past six months?
SCV Water Offers Rain Barrel Rebate
CalArtians Nominated for 2023 Tony Awards
The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced the nominees for the 76th Tony Awards, with a California Institute of the Arts alum and former faculty among the honorees.
CalArtians Nominated for 2023 Tony Awards
May 9: City Council Meets to Discuss No-Kill Animal Shelter
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 9: City Council Meets to Discuss No-Kill Animal Shelter
City Paves the Way for Annual Bike to Work Challenge
The city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge, a week-long opportunity beginning Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19. Participants are encouraged to register for this event by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for free prizes.
City Paves the Way for Annual Bike to Work Challenge
May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event
The annual Fishing & Fun for Kids event hosted by the Friends of Castaic Lake and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Castaic Lake from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event
Schiavo Announces Grants to Libraries
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced Thursday, May 4 that more than $430,000 in grants were awarded to five libraries across Assembly District 40.
Schiavo Announces Grants to Libraries
SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $100K Pledge From Premier America
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced it has received a generous pledge of $100,000 from the Premier America Foundation, a mission-aligned non-profit organization founded by Premier America Credit Union.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $100K Pledge From Premier America
May 26: Spa Day for Military Spouses
Hello Auto Group Valencia and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will partner to honor military spouses on Friday, May 26.
May 26: Spa Day for Military Spouses
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Mustangs Welcome Swimmer Dylan Crane
The Masters University is delighted to welcome Dylan Crane to its swim team roster.
Mustangs Welcome Swimmer Dylan Crane
Bike to Work Challenge Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Bike to Work Challenge takes place Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, with pit stops available on May 18 only.
Bike to Work Challenge Returns to Santa Clarita
Cougars Take On Orange Coast College in Postseason Play
For the second time in as many seasons, College of the Canyons will play in the postseason with a three-game series at Orange Coast College on the docket.
Cougars Take On Orange Coast College in Postseason Play
Lady Cougars Softball to Open Postseason at Fullerton
College of the Canyons softball will be playing in the postseason for a 10th consecutive season after earning the No. 12 seed in the 2023 California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
Lady Cougars Softball to Open Postseason at Fullerton
SCV-Based DrinkPAK Continues to Grow
When they started out, DrinkPAK was just a small start up in search of a new location in Southern California.
SCV-Based DrinkPAK Continues to Grow
Rams Sign Former COC, Saugus Kicker Tanner Brown
Former College of the Canyons and Saugus High School standout kicker Tanner Brown has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams becoming the second former Cougar in as many days to ink an NFL contract. 
Rams Sign Former COC, Saugus Kicker Tanner Brown
Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that directs the County’s health, mental health, and public health departments to report on the impact the County’s current employee benefits and other incentives have on hiring and retaining clinical staff in 30 days.
Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 63 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 63 New SCV Cases
Spring Into Getting Your REAL ID
More than 15.6 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 171,769 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Spring Into Getting Your REAL ID
Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to the recent rainfall.
Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
SCVNews.com
