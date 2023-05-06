May 20: Zonta LifeForward Workshop, ‘Fulfill Your Dreams’

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will present a free LifeFoward workshop on Saturday, May 20 that discusses how to “Recognize You Potential, Overcome Life Challenges and Fulfill Your Dreams!”

Kelly Fabiano, a certified Life Coach, will help participants learn “what does a fulfilling life mean to you; three major roadblocks to living a fulfilling life and three keys to creating a life that lights you up.”

This free workshop is scheduled in-person from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia and is offered virtually via Zoom.

Fabiano will present this important and exciting workshop to help us all learn how to live a life that lights us up from inside! Something we all need after three years of pandemic isolation.

She received her Bachelor of the Arts degree from California State University, Northridge and is a certified life coach through the Beautiful You Coaching Academy.

Fabiano worked over a decade in Production Finance and now presents workshops and speaking engagements nationwide. She also offers virtual coaching, which allows her to serve clients around the globe.

Virtual registration for joining this LifeForward workshop via Zoom is available at www.scvzonta.org/lifefoward or email lifeforward@scvzonta.org.

Pre-registration is not required, but for those who wish to hold a space for more popular workshops email lifeworward@scvzonta.org.

If you require free childcare, please email Roxana Topete at Single Mothers Outreach rtopete@smoscv.org or call Single Mothers Outreach at (661) 288-0117; the number of children must be registered as early as possible.

Spanish translation can also be provided with advance request at lifeforward@scvzonta.org.

A current workshop flyer and information are posted on www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward. Recordings of past workshops are also available for viewing on the Zonta website.

