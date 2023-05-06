May 20: Zonta LifeForward Workshop, ‘Fulfill Your Dreams’

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will present a free LifeFoward workshop on Saturday, May 20 that discusses how to “Recognize You Potential, Overcome Life Challenges and Fulfill Your Dreams!”
Kelly Fabiano, a certified Life Coach, will help participants learn “what does a fulfilling life mean to you; three major roadblocks to living a fulfilling life and three keys to creating a life that lights you up.”
This free workshop is scheduled in-person from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia and is offered virtually via Zoom.
Fabiano will present this important and exciting workshop to help us all learn how to live a life that lights us up from inside! Something we all need after three years of pandemic isolation.
She received her Bachelor of the Arts degree from California State University, Northridge and is a certified life coach through the Beautiful You Coaching Academy.
Fabiano worked over a decade in Production Finance and now presents workshops and speaking engagements nationwide. She also offers virtual coaching, which allows her to serve clients around the globe.
Pre-registration is not required, but for those who wish to hold a space for more popular workshops email lifeworward@scvzonta.org.
If you require free childcare, please email Roxana Topete at Single Mothers Outreach rtopete@smoscv.org or call Single Mothers Outreach at (661) 288-0117; the number of children must be registered as early as possible.
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced it has received a generous pledge of $100,000 from the Premier America Foundation, a mission-aligned non-profit organization founded by Premier America Credit Union.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Bag Sale from Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 14. Visit any of the library branches, buy a book bag for just $7 and fill it with a variety of items available from the bookstore.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located at the Newhall Community Center. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Summer Activities & Fitness."
California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond marked the 10-year anniversary of School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 5, which honors school nutrition professionals, with a visit to the Novato Unified School District.
Good news for rain barrel users. Are you a Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency account holder and did you purchase a rain barrel from the city of Santa Clarita's Rain Barrel Purchase Program, or a third party, in the past six months?
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge, a week-long opportunity beginning Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19. Participants are encouraged to register for this event by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for free prizes.
The annual Fishing & Fun for Kids event hosted by the Friends of Castaic Lake and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Castaic Lake from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
College of the Canyons softball will be playing in the postseason for a 10th consecutive season after earning the No. 12 seed in the 2023 California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
Former College of the Canyons and Saugus High School standout kicker Tanner Brown has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams becoming the second former Cougar in as many days to ink an NFL contract.
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that directs the County’s health, mental health, and public health departments to report on the impact the County’s current employee benefits and other incentives have on hiring and retaining clinical staff in 30 days.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to the recent rainfall.
