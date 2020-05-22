[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
May 26: City Council Special Meeting – Evictions, By-District Election, Barger Reopening Letter
| Friday, May 22, 2020
may 26 city council

At a special meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday, Councilmembers will consider rescinding the city’s evictions moratorium and adopting Los Angeles County’s policy.

The Council will also discuss its letter to Supervisor Kathryn Barger requesting a variance on reopening policies, and consider amending its hearing schedule for switching to elections-by-district, among other items on the May 26 agenda.

Evictions Moratorium
On March 31, 2020 the City Council adopted an urgency ordinance providing certain eviction protection for residential and commercial tenants as a result of financial impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously the County of Los Angeles had issued an order providing similar protection for tenants in the unincorporated portions of the County. Since that time, the County has twice amended their order, increasing the rent payback period from 6 to 12 months, extending the eviction moratorium period to June 30, clarifying that the commercial tenant protection applies to small businesses, and extending the applicability of the order to those cities in the County that do not have their own eviction moratorium.

This ordinance would rescind the City’s prior ordinance, thereby making landlords and tenants in the City subject to the same rules and protections as those in the rest of the County, including any amendments to the order that the County may adopt in the future.

Barger Letter
At the May 12, 2020, City Council Meeting, the City Council requested a letter from the Mayor be distributed to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, followed by a meeting among a committee of the Council and City Manager with Supervisor Barger, to request a variance for communities located in the North County region. This agenda item is for the City Council to review and discuss the letter and written response from Supervisor Barger and the details of the meeting, and provide any necessary direction to staff.

Elections by District
On March 19, 2020, the City Council adopted Resolution No. 20-7 declaring its intention to switch to election by districts and setting forth a hearing schedule based upon the requirements of Elections Code section 10010. On April 28, the City Council amended the hearing schedule based upon the County of Los Angeles’ extension of the Safer at Home Order to May 15.

The County has now extended the Safer at Home order indefinitely, indicating the new order is meant to implement Stage 2 of the County’s Roadmap to Recovery Program. Presumably the County will next revise the order to accommodate Stage 3, but the timing of future amendments is uncertain.

The current order does not allow for physical, in-person gatherings of large numbers of members of the public at City Council meetings. This resolution would amend the hearing schedule again, with a first hearing on June 1, 2020.

If the County has not revised its order to allow for attendance by large numbers of the public at Council meetings by May 29, the City Manager is directed to cancel the first two hearings, and the Alternate Schedule, which begins June 5, will be operative.

If the County has not revised its order by noon on June 4, the City Manager is directed to cancel the first two hearings on the Alternate Schedule and agendize consideration of further schedule changes for the Council’s June 9, 2020, regular meeting.

Tuesday’s special meeting is set to start at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Boulevard, First Floor, Valencia 91355.

See the complete agenda here.
L.A. County Opens Beach Bike Paths, Indoor Malls with Curbside; OK’s Car Parades
Friday, May 22, 2020
Amazon to Lease Space in Center at Needham Ranch Industrial Park
Friday, May 22, 2020
Amazon to Lease Space in Center at Needham Ranch Industrial Park
While The Center at Needham Ranch is still under construction, city of Santa Clarita officials confirmed that Amazon is set to move into one of the buildings.
FULL STORY...
City Now Offering Passport Services by Appointment at OTN Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is now offering modified passport services by appointment only outside the Old Town Newhall Library at the double doors leading into the Newhall Community Room on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Got Medicare? Get Tested at No Cost | Commentary by Seema Verma
Medicare covers tests with no out-of-pocket costs. You can get tested in your home, doctor’s office, a local pharmacy or hospital, a nursing home, or a drive-through site. Medicare does not require a doctor’s order for you to get tested.
What Would Ray Bradbury Say? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Known for his futuristic extrapolation of present-day events, the coronavirus pandemic would have been a gold mine for Ray Bradbury's imagination.
Food & Shelter Program Now Accepting RFPs from Nonprofits
The Los Angeles County Emergency Food and Shelter Program is accepting Requests for Proposal for Phase 37 funds through Friday, June 5.
feedSCV, Kogi BBQ Deliver Lunch to Henry Mayo Staff
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit group feedSCV arranged for the Kogi BBQ food truck to visit Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and provided 1,100 burritos to the entire daytime staff working on Tuesday.
Hahn Proposes Plan to Allow Retail to Reopen with Safety Protocols
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to allow retail businesses statewide to reopen under the same health protocols that “essential” retail businesses have been allowed to operate under.
SCV Students Invited to Virtual Prom May 29
All Santa Clarita Valley high school juniors and seniors are invited to the SCV’s first-ever “Virtual Prom,” to be held online via Zoom and Facebook on Friday, May 29.
Amazon to Lease Space in Center at Needham Ranch Industrial Park
While The Center at Needham Ranch is still under construction, city of Santa Clarita officials confirmed that Amazon is set to move into one of the buildings.
Feds Sued for Limiting Emergency Food Stamps for Californians
Two food stamps recipients slapped the U.S. Department of Agriculture with a federal class action Thursday, claiming the Trump administration is defying the will of Congress by denying extra emergency food stamps to low-income Californians.
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
UC System Dropping SAT, ACT Testing Requirements for Admission
(CN) — The University of California system will no longer use the SAT or ACT standardized tests as a consideration for admission after the UC Regents voted unanimously to discontinue its use during its meeting on Thursday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,020 Cases in SCV, 86,197 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,204 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,020 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Valencia Developer Five Point Posts 1Q Earnings
Five Point Holdings, LLC, an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, including Valencia Segment (formerly Newhall), reported Thursday its first quarter 2020 results.
Civilian Oversight Commission Votes to Sue Villanueva Over Jail Conditions
LOS ANGELES — A civilian commission tasked with oversight of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department voted unanimously Thursday to pursue legal action against Sheriff Alex Villanueva, a day after he defied a subpoena to testify on measures to protect incarcerated people against Covid-19 infection in county jails.
The MAIN’s Live Online Theatre Festival to Feature Radio Plays, Readings
Join The MAIN for Stage On Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest. Santa Clarita’s live online theatre festival that launched on May 12, 2020, and is running through July 3, 2020.
LASD Reminding Motorists to Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend Responsibly
This weekend is Memorial Day Weekend, and as we slowly travel down the road to reopening, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages everyone to listen to advice from public health officials and be responsible during these trying times.
Morgan Hill Becomes 1st Player in TMU Soccer Program’s History from England
Growing up in Bournemouth, England, Morgan Hill had a specific, sunny destination in mind when she envisioned her college experience: California.
CHP Encourages Essential Travel Only as Holiday Weekend Approaches
SACRAMENTO – As the Memorial Day weekend approaches, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) continues to encourage essential travel only and physical distancing for all Californians.
Newhall School District Announces New Staff Administrators
The Newhall School District is pleased to announce that Amanda Montemayor has been named Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources, and Sheri Staszewski has been named Assistant Superintendent, Business Services.
Nursing Home Protocols | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Getting older and less mobile while lying in bed tends to decrease lung expansion. For nursing home residents, does this make them more susceptible to viral or bacterial pneumonia?
Report Shows SCV Water Continues to Meet State, Federal Health Standards
Together with Los Angeles County Water Works District No. 36, we’ve recently completed the 2020 Water Quality Report, also known as the Consumer Confidence Report.
SCV Businesses, Nationwide Chains Struggle to Stay Afloat
As thousands of stores have been closed nationwide since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic, many retailers and restaurants, big and small, are struggling to survive the shutdown, while others have already announced their permanent closure.
