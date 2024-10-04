The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8, in open session beginning at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The council will hold a public hearing on proposed amendments to the Tesoro Del Valle project. The applicant, BLC Tesoro, LLC, is proposing amendments to the original conditions of approval, pre-annexation agreement and community facilities district, for the Tesoro Del Valle project.

The council will also consider security services contracts for city parks and libraries.

The full meeting agendas is available below.

