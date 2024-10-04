Downloads:
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Invocation
Gibbs
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Awards and Recognitions
Filipino American Heritage Month Proclamation
a. Filipino American Heritage Month 2024
German-American Heritage Month Proclamation
a. German-American Heritage Month 2024
Breast Cancer Awareness Month Proclamation
a. Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Public Hearings
1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE TESORO DEL VALLE PROJECT – MASTER CASE 24-176

The applicant, BLC Tesoro, LLC, is proposing amendments to the original conditions of approval, pre-annexation agreement, and community facilities district, for the Tesoro Del Valle project.
a. Resolution – Conditons of Approval
b. Resolution – Community Facilities District
c. Condition of Approval 50
d. Pre-Annexation Agreement
Consent Calendar
2. Minutes of Sep 24, 2024 6:00 PM
3. CHECK REGISTER NO. 20

Check Register No. 20 for Period 08/23/24 through 09/05/24 and 09/12/24. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 08/26/24 through 09/06/24.
a. Memo – Check Register No. 20
b. Check Register No. 20 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
4. MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR RECEIPT OF REGIONAL EARLY ACTION PLANNING GRANTS PROGRAM FUNDS

Enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Southern California Association of Governments for receipt of Regional Early Action Planning Grants Program Funds.
a. Resolution
5. Vista Canyon Water Factory – Water Testing Contract

Consideration to award a three- month contract to Geosyntec Consultants, Inc., for water testing services at the Vista Canyon Water Factory.
6. SECURITY SERVICES CONTRACT FOR CITY PARKS AND FACILITIES

This item considers awarding a contract to Good Guard Security for security services for City parks and facilities.
a. FM-24-25-04 Security Contract RFP (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. Good Guard Proposal (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
7. SECURITY SERVICES CONTRACT FOR THE SANTA CLARITA PUBLIC LIBRARY

This item considers awarding a contract for the purposes of security services for the Santa Clarita Public Library.

 
a. PL-24-25-03 Library Security Services – Published Bid Documents (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. PL-24-25-03 Library Security Services – Good Guard Security, Inc. Response File (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
Public Participation II
Future Meetings