Sept. 12: Ayala, Burkhart, Jepsen to Appear at VIA Candidate Forum

The Valley Industry Association will host the first of three Candidate Forum series on Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-7 p.m. at the Dianne Van Hook University Center, Room 258, located at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The forum will give the community an opportunity to engage with candidates running for key local, state and federal offices in the upcoming Nov. 5, election.

Light bite refreshments will be provided by Jersey Mike’s.

Moderated by Ed Masterson, these events provide a vital platform for voters to hear directly from the candidates and gain a deeper understanding of each candidate’s vision for the future.

The first forum will feature candidates for Santa Clarita City Council including Patsy Ayala, Tim Burkhart and Bryce Jepsen.

This is the first Santa Clarita City Council election where city council seats will be elected by district. To see the boundaries for the District 1 election visit https://santaclarita.gov/district-elections/.

The forum is $25 for VIA members, $30 for nonmembers.

Attendees wll be able to register at the door.

For more information call (661) 294-8088 or visit www.via.org/valley-industry-association-hosts-2024-candidate-forums.

