 Agenda  Agenda Packet
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
FLAG SALUTE
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS
SPECIAL MEETING ITEMS
1. FIRST READING OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA, ADDING SECTION 2.04.005 TO THE SANTA CLARITA MUNICIPAL CODE ESTABLISHING BY DISTRICT ELECTIONS, DEFINING DISTRICT BOUNDARIES, AND SCHEDULING ELECTIONS WITHIN THE DISTRICTS

City Council will conduct a continued public hearing on the maps for election of the City Council by District and consider giving first reading to an ordinance switching to District elections, selecting a District map, and the sequencing of by District elections starting with the 2024 election.
ADJOURN