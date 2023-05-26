May 30: Public Hearing on District Election Ordinance

Uploaded: , Thursday, May 25, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 30, at 6 p.m., on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.

A public hearing will be held regarding the maps for election of the City Council by District.

City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, in Santa Clarita.

The full agenda available below.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...