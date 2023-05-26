The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 30, at 6 p.m., on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
A public hearing will be held regarding the maps for election of the City Council by District.
City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, in Santa Clarita.
The full agenda available below.
|City Council
Special Meeting
5/30/2023 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
Downloads:
Agenda Agenda Packet
You can be the first one to leave a comment.