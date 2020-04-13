May 6: Deadline for CSUN Students to Apply for MataCare Grant

Wednesday, May 6 is the deadline for California State University, Northridge students who are experiencing a financial emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a MataCare Grant for the spring semester.

The MataCare Grant exists to help students with unexpected urgent financial needs. The MataCare Grant Fund was established through generous contributions from alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends of the university who want to assist in removing unanticipated financial roadblocks to student degree completion and well-being. The Grant is not a loan and does not need to be repaid.

Matriculated CSUN students in good standing can apply for a MataCare Grant up to two times during their career at CSUN. These grants are meant to address urgent one-time needs. Students with ongoing issues should meet with a financial aid counselor to develop long-term solutions. The Financial Aid and Scholarship Department is located in the first floor Student Lobby in Bayramian Hall.

The amount of a MataCare Grant depends on the nature of an individual request, the documentation provided and the availability of funds, however, the average award amount is $550. Most applications will be reviewed and receive a decision within 3-5 days. If approved, funds will usually be issued within a week of submitting your application. Applicants will be notified of the outcome by email. Sign up for an e-refund on your portal to have funds deposited directly into your checking account.

To be eligible to receive a MataCare Grant a student must:

* Be enrolled in required minimum of units (6 units undergraduate and credential; 3 units for graduate, certificate)

* Have paid all outstanding charges to the university in full or be up to date on payment plan

* Be able to demonstrate an urgent financial need (Providing supporting documentation where appropriate)

* Have exhausted all sources of financial assistance and aid, including Direct Subsidized Loan

* Be in good conduct and academic standing (2.00 GPA. undergrads; 3.00 GPA credential, graduate, certificate)

Applications must include documentation that supports the request, if appropriate. Documentation can include receipts, bills, leases, police reports, pay stubs, letters, news reports, obituaries, etc. If documentation is unavailable, attach a statement that explains why there is no documentation.

If you have any questions about the MataCare Grant Program; the process, the application, your situation, please see our FAQs or contact emily.fitch@csun.edu.

MataCare Grant Application: click here for the application form and submit along with a signed statement and supporting documentation.

Submission: We do not currently have an online submission option for MataCare. Please submit your complete application to the Financial Aid Office either by mail to 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330-8307 or by fax to 818-677-6787.

However, some students are using web services such as faxzero.com, gotfreefax.com or mobile apps such as Fax Burner and FaxFile to email their applications to our fax machine so we’d like to share those options as a possible way to submit your application online.

Due to a change in the processing of checks during this time, it may take 10-14 days to receive grant funds from the time we receive your application. However, your application will still be reviewed within 3 to 5 days. Applications continue to be accepted via mail.

All documents submitted will be kept private and will not be shared with any other department or government agency.

For information about other resources for CSUn students, please visit www.csun.edu/heart.