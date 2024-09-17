Sept. 19: SENSES Pirate Block Party

Get ready to set sail at the Pirates SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, Thursday, Sept. 19, 7-10 p.m. on main street in Old Town Newhall.

Main Street will transform into a lively pirate haven, complete with treasure hunts, sea shanties and a bounty of nautical adventures.

Dive into live music with Sticks and Stones Band, set a compass for jousting and jacobs ladder, drop anchor at our food trucks Hamburger Planet and L.A. Donut and visit talented caricature artists for a keepsake.

Let’s raise a toast at the on-street bar El Trocadero for a swashbuckling time.

For more information visit the SENSES website.

