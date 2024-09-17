Oct. 4: NAACP Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball at Cal Arts

The California Institute of the Arts will present the “NAACP Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball”, Friday, Oct. 4, 7-11 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

An enchanted evening of opulence and intrigue, where the air is thick with the allure of hidden identities and dancing to the beat in lavish costumes and gowns behind ornate masks adorned with feathers and jewels awaits guests at this fundraising event.

The celebration will include a celebrity guest host, live entertainment, music, food, dancing, intrigue and excitement. Don’t miss this event and help support this worthwhile organization and its work.

VIP hour is from 6-7 p.m.

Tickets are $135.

Also available for purchase are VIP tables, sponsorships, tribute ads, swag bag donations and silent auction donations.

To purchase tickets visit its paypal website.

