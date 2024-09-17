Foothill League Football Begins for SCV Teams

Six of the seven Foothill League Varsity football teams begin league play Friday night, Sept. 20. (West Ranch has a bye week.) With non-league records ranging from 4-0 to 0-4, expectations may vary, but all hopes are high heading into league play.

Golden Valley should have the highest expectations. The Grizzlies defeated South Pasadena (2-2) last week by a score of 21-7 to have an unblemished non-league record of 4-0. Golden Valley will be the home team this Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m., when they play Hart on the Valencia High School stadium field.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Dr., Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

The Hart Hawks hammered 0-3 Birmingham 35-9 last Friday, Sept. 13, giving Hart an impressive 3-1 non-league record. As noted, Hart will be the visitor when it plays Golden Valley on Friday, Sept. 20, at Valencia High School’s stadium at 7 p.m.

West Ranch lost to 3-1 Thousand Oaks Friday, Sept. 13, 30-7. The Wildcats will bring a 2-2 record into league play in two weeks when they will be the visitors against Hart at COC’s Cougar Stadium on Friday, Sept. 27.

The Canyon Cowboys also have a 2-2 non-league record after defeating Palm Springs (2-2) Friday, Sept. 13, 23-14. Canyon will host Castaic (2-2) on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

Castaic defeated 2-1 Dominguez Friday, Sept.13 in a close one, 31-28.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

The Saugus Centurions lost 49-0 to 4-0 Simi Valley Friday, Sept. 13, bringing the non-league record down to 1-3. Saugus will meet struggling Valencia (0-4) on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium at College of the Canyons.

The Vikings lost to 2-2 Rancho Cucamonga Friday, Sept. 13, 48-14. Saugus will be the home team against Valencia.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Blvd. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

