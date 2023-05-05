May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event

The annual Fishing & Fun for Kids event hosted by the Friends of Castaic Lake and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Castaic Lake from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This fun event is designed to encourage kids to come out to the lake while introducing them to the sport of fishing. Limit two fish per child.
All kids (15 and under) get a free T-shirt, free tacklebox, free sunglasses and a free mini sunscreen plus a free hotdog lunch while supplies last.
Children will fish in an area supervised by experienced anglers. Rods, reels and bait provided.
Castaic Lake
Castaic Lake Drive
Castaic, CA 91310
Main Boat launch off of Lake Hughes Road.
The event will also include face painters, food trucks, oversize games, bounce house, sponsor booths and raffle prizes and giveaways.
Normal lake entry fees apply.
Pre-registration is required. Choose your entry time.
Due to popular demand the Canyon Theatre Guild will offer a final encore performance of "Disney’s Newsies, the Broadway Musical" on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
The city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge, a week-long opportunity beginning Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19. Participants are encouraged to register for this event by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for free prizes.
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced it has received a generous pledge of $100,000 from the Premier America Foundation, a mission-aligned non-profit organization founded by Premier America Credit Union.
College of the Canyons softball will be playing in the postseason for a 10th consecutive season after earning the No. 12 seed in the 2023 California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
Former College of the Canyons and Saugus High School standout kicker Tanner Brown has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams becoming the second former Cougar in as many days to ink an NFL contract.
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that directs the County’s health, mental health, and public health departments to report on the impact the County’s current employee benefits and other incentives have on hiring and retaining clinical staff in 30 days.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to the recent rainfall.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public workshop on May 5, to discuss and gather input regarding the DMV’s development of proposed regulations governing the use of alternatives to traditional vehicle registration.
The Valencia based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced that they have expanded their services through exclusive relationships with proprietary manufacturing partners to become a white label provider, delivering product lines to Lief’s preferred partners.
