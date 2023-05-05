header image

1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event
| Friday, May 5, 2023
Friends of Castaic lake kids fishing day crop

The annual Fishing & Fun for Kids event hosted by the Friends of Castaic Lake and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Castaic Lake from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This fun event is designed to encourage kids to come out to the lake while introducing them to the sport of fishing. Limit two fish per child.

All kids (15 and under) get a free T-shirt, free tacklebox, free sunglasses and a free mini sunscreen plus a free hotdog lunch while supplies last.

Children will fish in an area supervised by experienced anglers. Rods, reels and bait provided.

Castaic Lake

Castaic Lake Drive

Castaic, CA 91310

Main Boat launch off of Lake Hughes Road.

The event will also include face painters, food trucks, oversize games, bounce house, sponsor booths and raffle prizes and giveaways.

Normal lake entry fees apply.

Pre-registration is required. Choose your entry time.

Register here.

For information on Friends of Castaic Lake visit www.castaiclake.com/friends-of-castaic-lake.

Fishing and fun
City Paves the Way for Annual Bike to Work Challenge
The city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge, a week-long opportunity beginning Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19. Participants are encouraged to register for this event by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for free prizes.
City Paves the Way for Annual Bike to Work Challenge
Schiavo Announces Grants to Libraries
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced Thursday, May 4 that more than $430,000 in grants were awarded to five libraries across Assembly District 40.
Schiavo Announces Grants to Libraries
SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $100K Pledge From Premier America
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced it has received a generous pledge of $100,000 from the Premier America Foundation, a mission-aligned non-profit organization founded by Premier America Credit Union.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $100K Pledge From Premier America
May 26: Spa Day for Military Spouses
Hello Auto Group Valencia and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will partner to honor military spouses on Friday, May 26.
May 26: Spa Day for Military Spouses
Mustangs Welcome Swimmer Dylan Crane
The Masters University is delighted to welcome Dylan Crane to its swim team roster.
Mustangs Welcome Swimmer Dylan Crane
Bike to Work Challenge Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Bike to Work Challenge takes place Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, with pit stops available on May 18 only.
Bike to Work Challenge Returns to Santa Clarita
Cougars Take On Orange Coast College in Postseason Play
For the second time in as many seasons, College of the Canyons will play in the postseason with a three-game series at Orange Coast College on the docket.
Cougars Take On Orange Coast College in Postseason Play
Lady Cougars Softball to Open Postseason at Fullerton
College of the Canyons softball will be playing in the postseason for a 10th consecutive season after earning the No. 12 seed in the 2023 California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
Lady Cougars Softball to Open Postseason at Fullerton
SCV-Based DrinkPAK Continues to Grow
When they started out, DrinkPAK was just a small start up in search of a new location in Southern California.
SCV-Based DrinkPAK Continues to Grow
Rams Sign Former COC, Saugus Kicker Tanner Brown
Former College of the Canyons and Saugus High School standout kicker Tanner Brown has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams becoming the second former Cougar in as many days to ink an NFL contract. 
Rams Sign Former COC, Saugus Kicker Tanner Brown
Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that directs the County’s health, mental health, and public health departments to report on the impact the County’s current employee benefits and other incentives have on hiring and retaining clinical staff in 30 days.
Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 63 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 63 New SCV Cases
Spring Into Getting Your REAL ID
More than 15.6 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 171,769 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Spring Into Getting Your REAL ID
Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to the recent rainfall.
Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (May 4)
1903 - President Teddy Roosevelt visits Gov. Henry Gage at Acton Hotel [story]
Acton Hotel
County’s Homelessness Emergency Response Bolstered by $114 Million Investment
L.A. Care Health Plan and Health Net are investing $114 million over multiple years to help address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County.
County’s Homelessness Emergency Response Bolstered by $114 Million Investment
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
During May’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
L.A. Health Services Director: Looking Back on April
As the weather begins to warm up, I hope you have had a moment to get outside to enjoy the changing seasons and the blooms that seem to be everywhere.
L.A. Health Services Director: Looking Back on April
May 5: DMV Gathering Public Input on Alternative Vehicle Registration
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public workshop on May 5, to discuss and gather input regarding the DMV’s development of proposed regulations governing the use of alternatives to traditional vehicle registration.
May 5: DMV Gathering Public Input on Alternative Vehicle Registration
May 7: Taste of the Town Ticket Sale Ends Soon
Tickets for Child & Family Center's 34th Taste of the Town are closing soon. 
May 7: Taste of the Town Ticket Sale Ends Soon
Lief Labs Offering Delivers White Label Services for Preferred Partners
The Valencia based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced that they have expanded their services through exclusive relationships with proprietary manufacturing partners to become a white label provider, delivering product lines to Lief’s preferred partners.
Lief Labs Offering Delivers White Label Services for Preferred Partners
