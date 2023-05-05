May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event

The annual Fishing & Fun for Kids event hosted by the Friends of Castaic Lake and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Castaic Lake from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This fun event is designed to encourage kids to come out to the lake while introducing them to the sport of fishing. Limit two fish per child.

All kids (15 and under) get a free T-shirt, free tacklebox, free sunglasses and a free mini sunscreen plus a free hotdog lunch while supplies last.

Children will fish in an area supervised by experienced anglers. Rods, reels and bait provided.

Castaic Lake

Castaic Lake Drive

Castaic, CA 91310

Main Boat launch off of Lake Hughes Road.

The event will also include face painters, food trucks, oversize games, bounce house, sponsor booths and raffle prizes and giveaways.

Normal lake entry fees apply.

Pre-registration is required. Choose your entry time.

Register here.

For information on Friends of Castaic Lake visit www.castaiclake.com/friends-of-castaic-lake.

