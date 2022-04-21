header image

April 21
1994 - Sand Canyon homeowner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
May 7: Fishin’ & Fun Kids Day at Castaic Lake
| Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
Friends of Castaic lake

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

The Friends of Castaic Lake and the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation would like to extend an invitation to you and your family to come and have fun at the Fishin’ & Fun for Kids Day at Castaic Lake on Saturday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fishin’ & Fun for Kids Day has become one of the largest single-day draws to Castaic Lake with over 400 kids enjoying a day of fishing and outdoor activities.

This fun family event is designed to encourage kids to come out to Castaic Lake while introducing them to the great sport of fishing.

With the support of generous sponsors, we are able to provide breakfast and lunch, fishing tackle and raffle prizes on this special day.

This event offers a great way to get kids 15 and under involved in outdoor fun. Activities include fishing lessons and prize giveaways. Use of bait and loaner poles is available on a limited basis.

Parking fees apply, but the event itself is free. Kids 15 and under fish in the Net Containment Area. No adult fishing permitted in the Net Area. Limit three fish per child which is subject to change based on cooperation of fish bite. No catch and release.

–Raffles and prizes

–Tackle Giveaway while supplies last

–Free Hot Dog Lunch to participants 15 and under, adult lunch available for purchase

–Rods, Reels and Bait provided wait time in line expected for open fishing station.

For more details call the Lake Office at (661) 257-4050 or email FriendsofCastaicLake@gmail.com with any questions.

Castaic Lake
Upper Lake Main Launch Ramp
32132 Castaic Lake Drive Castaic, CA 91384

For more activities and event visit Friends of Castaic Lake.
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
