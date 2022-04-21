May 7: Fishin’ & Fun Kids Day at Castaic Lake

The Friends of Castaic Lake and the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation would like to extend an invitation to you and your family to come and have fun at the Fishin’ & Fun for Kids Day at Castaic Lake on Saturday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Fishin’ & Fun for Kids Day has become one of the largest single-day draws to Castaic Lake with over 400 kids enjoying a day of fishing and outdoor activities.
This fun family event is designed to encourage kids to come out to Castaic Lake while introducing them to the great sport of fishing.
With the support of generous sponsors, we are able to provide breakfast and lunch, fishing tackle and raffle prizes on this special day.
This event offers a great way to get kids 15 and under involved in outdoor fun. Activities include fishing lessons and prize giveaways. Use of bait and loaner poles is available on a limited basis.
Parking fees apply, but the event itself is free. Kids 15 and under fish in the Net Containment Area. No adult fishing permitted in the Net Area. Limit three fish per child which is subject to change based on cooperation of fish bite. No catch and release.
–Raffles and prizes
–Tackle Giveaway while supplies last
–Free Hot Dog Lunch to participants 15 and under, adult lunch available for purchase
–Rods, Reels and Bait provided wait time in line expected for open fishing station.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is encouraging literacy by starting early. Designed to encourage reading, Bag of Books allows Kindergarten students to “own” a different set of books each week to read on their own or with their families.
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — A range of firearm bills hit the California Assembly and Senate on Tuesday, just over two weeks after a mass shooting blocks from the state Capitol left six dead and another 12 injured.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a new effort to support and improve a systemwide approach to addressing the challenges of declining student enrollment in the state of California with the creation of a new task force.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 15 new deaths over the weekend countywide with 1,146 new positive cases for Wednesday countrywide 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Board of Supervisors commemorated the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24, 2022 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, in recognition of one of the darkest chapters in human history.
For one day only, on Saturday, April 23, from noon to 10 p.m., Party on the Pointe will transform the Santa Clarita Sports Complex into a free community celebration featuring fun and entertainment, musical performances, food trucks, activities for the whole family and more.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths with 867 new positive cases and 28 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,884, county case totals to 2,854,567 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,862 since March of 2020. There are 226 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
The California Department of Transportation announces a long-term closure of the westbound State Route 118 (SR-118) Reseda Boulevard off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge for drainage work.
Building on the success of the award-winning series, "Ocean Treks," Princess Cruises announced the debut of a new digital series titled "Ocean Treks Conservation Connections," featuring short stories of environmental management, wildlife conservation, and sustainability.
The search for blood donors continues as blood banks all over the country experience one of the worst blood shortages in over a decade. In hopes of encouraging the Santa Clarita Valley community to donate blood, Houchin Community Blood Bank will host its Second Annual Community Blood Drive on Saturday, April 23.
