May 9: City Council Meets to Discuss No-Kill Animal Shelter

The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Prior to the public open meeting the city council will meet in closed session at 5 p.m. to discuss existing litigation in the Michael Cruz et al. v. City of Santa Clarita lawsuit that sees the city of Santa Clarita now implementing council elections by district and anticipated litigation per Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(4) that requires public notice of the potential of such litigation.

Items on the regular meeting agenda include:

— At the March 8, 2022, City Council meeting, the City Council requested that staff assess existing animal sheltering services and explore options to enhance services, including a no-kill shelter. The council will review and discuss a comprehensive analysis, developed by Citygate Associates LLC, related to animal sheltering services.

The 58-page Citygate Associates LLC report (which is attached to the agenda) concludes:

“The City should continue contracting with DACC for animal sheltering in Santa Clarita. The current services and level of service selected by the City meet the current needs of the City’s residents and represent an economy of scale for the City.”

Other items on the agenda include:

— Consider the award of the construction contract for the 2022-23 HSIP Safety Enhancements project. This project is part of the Citywide Safe Routes to School initiative that eliminates barriers and encourages students to walk and bike to school.

— In 2020, the Saugus Union School District approached the city to construct a shared playground at Northbridge Park. Charles Helmers Elementary School was constructing a new permanent building to expand classroom spaces.

As a result, the school used the previous playground area as the new location for additional classrooms. Currently, the campus does not have the capacity to create a playground for grades first through sixth on school grounds. The city has been working with the school district to negotiate a Memorandum of Understanding for use of the proposed project and to finalize the design of the amenities at the site.

In partnership with the school district, the city plans to build the Northbridge Park Playground owned and operated by the city of Santa Clarita. The playground would be placed on city property directly adjacent to Charles Helmers Elementary School. The playground would contain inclusive play elements and enhanced shade structures. During school hours, the playground would be gated and used exclusively by students and unlocked for public use during non-school days and hours.

–Continue the emergency declaration and provide updates regarding repairs at the Valencia Glen Aquatics Building that was damaged in a windstorm in 2022.

See details of the special and regular meetings in the agendas below:

