header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
May 9: City Council Meets to Discuss No-Kill Animal Shelter
| Friday, May 5, 2023
City Hall

The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Prior to the public open meeting the city council will meet in closed session at 5 p.m. to discuss existing litigation in the Michael Cruz et al. v. City of Santa Clarita lawsuit that sees the city of Santa Clarita now implementing council elections by district and anticipated litigation per Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(4) that requires public notice of the potential of such litigation.

Items on the regular meeting agenda include:

— At the March 8, 2022, City Council meeting, the City Council requested that staff assess existing animal sheltering services and explore options to enhance services, including a no-kill shelter. The council will review and discuss a comprehensive analysis, developed by Citygate Associates LLC, related to animal sheltering services.

The 58-page Citygate Associates LLC report (which is attached to the agenda) concludes:

“The City should continue contracting with DACC for animal sheltering in Santa Clarita. The current services and level of service selected by the City meet the current needs of the City’s residents and represent an economy of scale for the City.”

Other items on the agenda include:

— Consider the award of the construction contract for the 2022-23 HSIP Safety Enhancements project. This project is part of the Citywide Safe Routes to School initiative that eliminates barriers and encourages students to walk and bike to school.

— In 2020, the Saugus Union School District approached the city to construct a shared playground at Northbridge Park. Charles Helmers Elementary School was constructing a new permanent building to expand classroom spaces.

As a result, the school used the previous playground area as the new location for additional classrooms. Currently, the campus does not have the capacity to create a playground for grades first through sixth on school grounds. The city has been working with the school district to negotiate a Memorandum of Understanding for use of the proposed project and to finalize the design of the amenities at the site.

In partnership with the school district, the city plans to build the Northbridge Park Playground owned and operated by the city of Santa Clarita. The playground would be placed on city property directly adjacent to Charles Helmers Elementary School. The playground would contain inclusive play elements and enhanced shade structures. During school hours, the playground would be gated and used exclusively by students and unlocked for public use during non-school days and hours.

–Continue the emergency declaration and provide updates regarding repairs at the Valencia Glen Aquatics Building that was damaged in a windstorm in 2022.

See details of the special and regular meetings in the agendas below:
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

‘Summer Activities, Fitness’ Call for Artists

‘Summer Activities, Fitness’ Call for Artists
Friday, May 5, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located at the Newhall Community Center. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Summer Activities & Fitness."
FULL STORY...

May 9: City Council Meets to Discuss No-Kill Animal Shelter

May 9: City Council Meets to Discuss No-Kill Animal Shelter
Friday, May 5, 2023
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

City Paves the Way for Annual Bike to Work Challenge

City Paves the Way for Annual Bike to Work Challenge
Friday, May 5, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge, a week-long opportunity beginning Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19. Participants are encouraged to register for this event by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for free prizes.
FULL STORY...

Bike to Work Challenge Returns to Santa Clarita

Bike to Work Challenge Returns to Santa Clarita
Thursday, May 4, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Bike to Work Challenge takes place Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, with pit stops available on May 18 only.
FULL STORY...

May 4: May the Fourth Be With You

May 4: May the Fourth Be With You
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Calling all teens and tweens! Join the Santa Clarita Library on May the Fourth, May 4, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, for a special "Star Wars" celebration event.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
‘Summer Activities, Fitness’ Call for Artists
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located at the Newhall Community Center. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Summer Activities & Fitness."
‘Summer Activities, Fitness’ Call for Artists
Honoring School Nutrition Workers on School Lunch Hero Day
California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond marked the 10-year anniversary of School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 5, which honors school nutrition professionals, with a visit to the Novato Unified School District.
Honoring School Nutrition Workers on School Lunch Hero Day
SCV Water Offers Rain Barrel Rebate
Good news for rain barrel users. Are you a Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency account holder and did you purchase a rain barrel from the city of Santa Clarita's Rain Barrel Purchase Program, or a third party, in the past six months?
SCV Water Offers Rain Barrel Rebate
CalArtians Nominated for 2023 Tony Awards
The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced the nominees for the 76th Tony Awards, with a California Institute of the Arts alum and former faculty among the honorees.
CalArtians Nominated for 2023 Tony Awards
May 9: City Council Meets to Discuss No-Kill Animal Shelter
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 9: City Council Meets to Discuss No-Kill Animal Shelter
City Paves the Way for Annual Bike to Work Challenge
The city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge, a week-long opportunity beginning Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19. Participants are encouraged to register for this event by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for free prizes.
City Paves the Way for Annual Bike to Work Challenge
May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event
The annual Fishing & Fun for Kids event hosted by the Friends of Castaic Lake and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Castaic Lake from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event
Schiavo Announces Grants to Libraries
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced Thursday, May 4 that more than $430,000 in grants were awarded to five libraries across Assembly District 40.
Schiavo Announces Grants to Libraries
SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $100K Pledge From Premier America
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced it has received a generous pledge of $100,000 from the Premier America Foundation, a mission-aligned non-profit organization founded by Premier America Credit Union.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $100K Pledge From Premier America
May 26: Spa Day for Military Spouses
Hello Auto Group Valencia and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will partner to honor military spouses on Friday, May 26.
May 26: Spa Day for Military Spouses
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Mustangs Welcome Swimmer Dylan Crane
The Masters University is delighted to welcome Dylan Crane to its swim team roster.
Mustangs Welcome Swimmer Dylan Crane
Bike to Work Challenge Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Bike to Work Challenge takes place Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, with pit stops available on May 18 only.
Bike to Work Challenge Returns to Santa Clarita
Cougars Take On Orange Coast College in Postseason Play
For the second time in as many seasons, College of the Canyons will play in the postseason with a three-game series at Orange Coast College on the docket.
Cougars Take On Orange Coast College in Postseason Play
Lady Cougars Softball to Open Postseason at Fullerton
College of the Canyons softball will be playing in the postseason for a 10th consecutive season after earning the No. 12 seed in the 2023 California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
Lady Cougars Softball to Open Postseason at Fullerton
SCV-Based DrinkPAK Continues to Grow
When they started out, DrinkPAK was just a small start up in search of a new location in Southern California.
SCV-Based DrinkPAK Continues to Grow
Rams Sign Former COC, Saugus Kicker Tanner Brown
Former College of the Canyons and Saugus High School standout kicker Tanner Brown has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams becoming the second former Cougar in as many days to ink an NFL contract. 
Rams Sign Former COC, Saugus Kicker Tanner Brown
Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that directs the County’s health, mental health, and public health departments to report on the impact the County’s current employee benefits and other incentives have on hiring and retaining clinical staff in 30 days.
Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 63 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 63 New SCV Cases
Spring Into Getting Your REAL ID
More than 15.6 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 171,769 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Spring Into Getting Your REAL ID
Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to the recent rainfall.
Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (May 4)
1903 - President Teddy Roosevelt visits Gov. Henry Gage at Acton Hotel [story]
Acton Hotel
County’s Homelessness Emergency Response Bolstered by $114 Million Investment
L.A. Care Health Plan and Health Net are investing $114 million over multiple years to help address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County.
County’s Homelessness Emergency Response Bolstered by $114 Million Investment
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: