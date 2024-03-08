Downloads:
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
McLean
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
New Business
1. INTRODUCTION OF AN ORDINANCE CONCERNING COUNCILMEMBER COMPENSATION PER GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 36516

City Government Code Section 36516(a) allows regular adjustments to the City Council compensation. City Council to consider Councilmember compensation increase to be effective 2025. The last increase of Councilmember compensation was effective in 2023.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Ordinance – Council Compensation effective 2025
Consent Calendar
2. Minutes of Feb 27, 2024 6:00 PM
3. CHECK REGISTER NO. 05

Check Register No. 05 for the Period 01/26/24 through 02/08/24 and 02/15/24. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period of 01/29/24 through 02/09/24.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 05
b. Check Register No. 05 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
4. CONTRACT FOR NEWHALL PARK POOL PUMP ROOM DESIGN, PROJECT P2021

This item considers awarding a design contract to Pacific Advanced Civil Engineering, Inc., for $206,570 to design the Newhall Park pool pump room and storage area.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Pump Room Building
b. Pump Room Wall
c. PACE Proposal (available in the City Clerks Reading File)
5. MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING AMENDMENT WITH LOS ANGELES COUNTY FLOOD CONTROL DISTRICT FOR THE PROPOSITION 1 DISADVANTAGED COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT PLANNING GRANT PROGRAM

This item considers amending the Memorandum of Understanding for the Disadvantaged Community Planning Grant for the Upper Santa Clara River Integrated Regional Water Management region.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Amendment 1, DAC Area MOU, March 2024 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
Future Meetings