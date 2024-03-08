The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the city council’s regular meeting at 6 p.m.

The council will meet in City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The special meeting to be held in closed session will discuss ongoing litigation.

An item on the agenda for the regular meeting includes moving to a second reading an ordiance to increase the stipend paid to city councilmembers from the current salary of $2,328.28 per month to a proposed salary per month of $2,561.11.

The last increase the city council received was in 2023. If approved the council’s increase in salary would not be in effect until Jan. 1, 2025.

The increase would add an annual total of $13,969.80 to the city budget to fund the salary increase for the five city councilmembers.

Both agendas are available in full below.

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS CLOSED SESSION CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – EXISTING LITIGATION RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT ADJOURN

