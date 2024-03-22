March 26: City Council to Discuss Contracts, State Legislation, Pay Increase
Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 22, 2024
By City of Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regularl meeting on Tuesday, March 26 at 6 p.m.
The council will meet in City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Among the items on the agenda is awarding a construction contract for the Saugus Phase I: Bouquet Canyon Trail project. The improvements include the construction of a separated Class I trail that will improve bicycle and pedestrian access to and from Central Park in Saugus.
Also on the agenda are discussions to award various contracts, including awarding a contract for the annual 4th of July Fireworks Show held at the Valencia Townan Center.
The council will also discuss state legislative items including ABl 2309, AB 2814, AB 294, AB 3068, AB 3109, AB 3171 and SB 1211.
A second reading of the ordinance to increase councilmember compensation will also be held.
The meeting agenda is available in full below.
|City Council
Regular Meeting
3/26/2024 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
|
|
|Joint Meeting with
|
|
|Board of Library Trustees
|
|
|Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
|
|Invocation
|
|
|Smyth
|
|Call to Order
|
|Roll Call
|
|
|Roll Call
|
|Flag Salute
|
|Executive Meeting
|
|Awards and Recognitions
|
|
|National Vietnam War Veterans Day Proclamation
|
|
|a.
|National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2024
|
|
|Elizabeth Seelman Georgetown University Athletics Hall of Fame Recognition
|
|Public Participation
|
|Staff Comments
|
|Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
|
|Consent Calendar
|
|1.
|Minutes of Mar 12, 2024 5:30 PM
|
|2.
|Minutes of Mar 12, 2024 6:00 PM
|
|3.
|CHECK REGISTER NO. 06
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Memo – Check Register No. 06
|
|
|b.
|Check Register No. 06 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|4.
|FINAL TRACT MAP AND ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFERS OF DEDICATION FOR TRACT NO. 83087-01 (METRO WALK)
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Location Map
|
|
|b.
|Fact Sheet
|
|5.
|SAUGUS PHASE I: BOUQUET CANYON TRAIL TO CENTRAL PARK, PROJECT C0066 – PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Location Map
|
|
|b.
|Bid Proposal for R.C. Becker & Son, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|c.
|Bid Proposal for Dokken Engineering, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|d.
|License Agreement with Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|6.
|SOUND AND STAGE CONTRACT FOR THE 2024 COWBOY FESTIVAL
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|7.
|COWBOY FESTIVAL RENTALS
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|8.
|4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS DISPLAY
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|9.
|SOUND, STAGE, TRUSSING, LIGHTING, AND POWER CONTRACT FOR CONCERTS IN THE PARK
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|10.
|CENTRAL PARK RIVER OF LIGHTS PROJECT
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|11.
|STATE LEGISLATION: AB 2309, AB 2814, AB 2943, AB 3068, AB 3109, AB 3171, AND SB 1211
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Assembly Bill 2309 – Bill Text
|
|
|b.
|Assembly Bill 2814 – Bill Text
|
|
|c.
|Assembly Bill 2943 – Bill Text
|
|
|d.
|Assembly Bill 3068 – Bill Text
|
|
|e.
|Assembly Bill 3109 – Bill Text
|
|
|f.
|Assembly Bill 3171 – Bill Text
|
|
|g.
|Senate Bill 1211 – Bill Text
|
|12.
|SECOND READING OF AN ORDINANCE CONCERNING COUNCILMEMBER COMPENSATION PER GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 36516
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Ordinance – Council Compensation effective 2025
|
|Public Participation II
|
|Staff Comments
|
|Adjournment
|
|Future Meetings
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
You can be the first one to leave a comment.