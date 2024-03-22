Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
Smyth
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Awards and Recognitions
National Vietnam War Veterans Day Proclamation
a. National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2024
Elizabeth Seelman Georgetown University Athletics Hall of Fame Recognition
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Consent Calendar
1. Minutes of Mar 12, 2024 5:30 PM
2. Minutes of Mar 12, 2024 6:00 PM
3. CHECK REGISTER NO. 06

Check Register No. 06 for the Period 02/09/24 through 02/22/24 and 02/29/24. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period of 02/12/24 through 02/23/24.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 06
b. Check Register No. 06 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
4. FINAL TRACT MAP AND ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFERS OF DEDICATION FOR TRACT NO. 83087-01 (METRO WALK)

Pursuant to Section 66474.1 of the Subdivision Map Act, this item would approve the final tract map and accept offers of dedication for Tract No. 83087-01. The map is for condominium purposes and is located at the southeast corner Lost Canyon Road and Harriman Drive.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Fact Sheet
5. SAUGUS PHASE I: BOUQUET CANYON TRAIL TO CENTRAL PARK, PROJECT C0066 – PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item awards a construction contract for the Saugus Phase I: Bouquet Canyon Trail project. The improvements include the construction of a separated Class I trail that will improve bicycle and pedestrian access to and from Central Park.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Bid Proposal for R.C. Becker & Son, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. Bid Proposal for Dokken Engineering, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. License Agreement with Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
6. SOUND AND STAGE CONTRACT FOR THE 2024 COWBOY FESTIVAL

Council consideration to award a contract for sound, stage, and trussing for the 2024 City of Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival located at the William S. Hart Park.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
7. COWBOY FESTIVAL RENTALS

Council consideration to award a contract for rental equipment needed to produce the 2024 City of Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival located at the William S. Hart Park.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
8. 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Council consideration to award a contract for the annual 4th of July Fireworks Show held at the Valencia Town Center.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
9. SOUND, STAGE, TRUSSING, LIGHTING, AND POWER CONTRACT FOR CONCERTS IN THE PARK

Council consideration to award a contract for sound, stage, trussing, lighting, and power services for the 2024 Concerts in the Park series at Central Park.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
10. CENTRAL PARK RIVER OF LIGHTS PROJECT

This item is to discuss the reallocation of  funds from the Sheriff’s Station Civic Art project to the Central Park River of Lights project.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
11. STATE LEGISLATION: AB 2309, AB 2814, AB 2943, AB 3068, AB 3109, AB 3171, AND SB 1211

The following state legislative items were presented to the City Council Legislative Committee on March 18, 2024, and are being presented to the City Council for consideration to adopt a position: AB 2309 (Muratsuchi), AB 2814 (Low), AB 2943 (Zbur), AB 3068 (Haney), AB 3109 (Muratsuchi), AB 3171 (Soria), and SB 1211 (Skinner).
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Assembly Bill 2309 – Bill Text
b. Assembly Bill 2814 – Bill Text
c. Assembly Bill 2943 – Bill Text
d. Assembly Bill 3068 – Bill Text
e. Assembly Bill 3109 – Bill Text
f. Assembly Bill 3171 – Bill Text
g. Senate Bill 1211 – Bill Text
12. SECOND READING OF AN ORDINANCE CONCERNING COUNCILMEMBER COMPENSATION PER GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 36516

Government Code Section 36516(a) allows regular adjustments to the City Council compensation. The second reading of the ordinance increases Councilmember compensation by a total of 5 percent effective 2025. The last increase of Councilmember compensation was effective in 2023.

 

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Ordinance – Council Compensation effective 2025
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
Future Meetings