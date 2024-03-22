March 26: City Council to Discuss Contracts, State Legislation, Pay Increase

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 22, 2024

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regularl meeting on Tuesday, March 26 at 6 p.m.

The council will meet in City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Among the items on the agenda is awarding a construction contract for the Saugus Phase I: Bouquet Canyon Trail project. The improvements include the construction of a separated Class I trail that will improve bicycle and pedestrian access to and from Central Park in Saugus.

Also on the agenda are discussions to award various contracts, including awarding a contract for the annual 4th of July Fireworks Show held at the Valencia Townan Center.

The council will also discuss state legislative items including ABl 2309, AB 2814, AB 294, AB 3068, AB 3109, AB 3171 and SB 1211.

A second reading of the ordinance to increase councilmember compensation will also be held.

The meeting agenda is available in full below.

