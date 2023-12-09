Dec. 12: City Council Meets for Annual Council Reorganization

The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12. The council will first meet in a special session at 5 p.m. for the annual city council reorganization where a new mayor will take up the gavel and a new mayor pro tem will be elected.

The open public session will begin at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

A number of items are on the agenda of the regular meeting including:

A request to modify the Metrowalk Specific Plan located north and west of the Metrolink train tracks and east of Lost Canyon Road in Canyon Country and change the residential unit type from 179 apartment units to 93 for-sale townhome units in Planning Area 1 and eliminating the 119 market rate senior apartments in Planning Area 2 and replacing the units with 44 for-sale townhome units.

Planning Area 3, with deed-restricted affordable senior apartments and Planning Area 4, with for-sale townhomes would remain as is. The staff report notes that the plan requires that the number of restricted affordable senior units is not less than 50 inclusive of one manager unit.

Also on the agenda is a public hearing on the proposed revision to conditions of approval for Master Case 14-077, the Sand Canyon Village Mixed Use Project, located in Canyon Country at Sand Canyon and Soledad Canyon Roads, to include changes to the timing of commercial improvements of the project.

The city council will also discuss supporting efforts to designate the Northern Angeles National Forest as a national monument.

Santa Clarita City Council meetings can be viewed live on SCVTV.com, SCVTV Channel 20 and the city of Santa Clarita website, http://santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Media.aspx, click on “media” tab.

See the full city council meeting agendas, for both the special meeting and the regular meeting below:

City Council

Special Meeting-Council Reorganization



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call FLAG SALUTE OLIVE BRANCH THEATRICALS PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS (One minute limit) PRESENTATIONS Outgoing Mayor makes comments Presentation to Outgoing Mayor by City Manager Presentations to Outgoing Mayor by Non-City Officials NOMINATIONS FOR MAYOR 2024 Outgoing Mayor Turns Gavel over to City Clerk City Clerk Opens Nominations for Mayor City Clerk Swears in Mayor City Clerk Turns Gavel over to New Mayor NEW MAYOR ACCEPTANCE SPEECH NOMINATIONS FOR MAYOR PRO TEM 2024 New Mayor Opens Nominations for Mayor Pro Tem COUNCIL COMMENTS ADJOURN Reception

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...