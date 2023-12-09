Dec. 12: City Council Meets for Annual Council Reorganization

|
1941
- Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story
]
|
|
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12. The council will first meet in a special session at 5 p.m. for the annual city council reorganization where a new mayor will take up the gavel and a new mayor pro tem will be elected.
The open public session will begin at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
A number of items are on the agenda of the regular meeting including:
A request to modify the Metrowalk Specific Plan located north and west of the Metrolink train tracks and east of Lost Canyon Road in Canyon Country and change the residential unit type from 179 apartment units to 93 for-sale townhome units in Planning Area 1 and eliminating the 119 market rate senior apartments in Planning Area 2 and replacing the units with 44 for-sale townhome units.
Planning Area 3, with deed-restricted affordable senior apartments and Planning Area 4, with for-sale townhomes would remain as is. The staff report notes that the plan requires that the number of restricted affordable senior units is not less than 50 inclusive of one manager unit.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing on the proposed revision to conditions of approval for Master Case 14-077, the Sand Canyon Village Mixed Use Project, located in Canyon Country at Sand Canyon and Soledad Canyon Roads, to include changes to the timing of commercial improvements of the project.
The city council will also discuss supporting efforts to designate the Northern Angeles National Forest as a national monument.
Santa Clarita City Council meetings can be viewed live on SCVTV.com, SCVTV Channel 20 and the city of Santa Clarita website, http://santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Media.aspx, click on “media” tab.
See the full city council meeting agendas, for both the special meeting and the regular meeting below:
|
|City Council
Special Meeting-Council Reorganization
12/12/2023 5:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
|
Downloads:
Agenda
|
|CALL TO ORDER
|
|ROLL CALL
|
|
|Roll Call
|
|FLAG SALUTE
|
|OLIVE BRANCH THEATRICALS
|
|PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS (One minute limit)
|
|PRESENTATIONS
|
|
|Outgoing Mayor makes comments
|
|
|Presentation to Outgoing Mayor by City Manager
|
|
|Presentations to Outgoing Mayor by Non-City Officials
|
|NOMINATIONS FOR MAYOR 2024
|
|
|Outgoing Mayor Turns Gavel over to City Clerk
|
|
|City Clerk Opens Nominations for Mayor
|
|
|City Clerk Swears in Mayor
|
|
|City Clerk Turns Gavel over to New Mayor
|
|NEW MAYOR ACCEPTANCE SPEECH
|
|NOMINATIONS FOR MAYOR PRO TEM 2024
|
|
|New Mayor Opens Nominations for Mayor Pro Tem
|
|COUNCIL COMMENTS
|
|ADJOURN
|
|
|Reception
|City Council
Regular Meeting
12/12/2023 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
|
|
|Joint Meeting with
|
|
|Board of Library Trustees
|
|
|Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency
|
|
|Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
|
|Invocation
|
|
|Smyth
|
|Call to Order
|
|Roll Call
|
|
|Roll Call
|
|Flag Salute
|
|Executive Meeting
|
|Public Participation
|
|Staff Comments
|
|Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
|
|Public Hearings
|
|1.
|REVISION TO THE SAND CANYON PLAZA MIXED USE PROJECT (MASTER CASE 14-077) REGARDING THE TIMING OF CONSTRUCTION OF COMMERCIAL IMPROVEMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Public Hearing Notice
|
|
|b.
|Resolution
|
|
|c.
|Proposed Justification Statement (Attachment A)
|
|New Business
|
|2.
|FISCAL YEAR 2023-2024 MID-YEAR BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Resolution Amending the Budgets for FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24
|
|
|b.
|Resolution Approving Classification Salary Schedules and Benefit Allowance Change
|
|3.
|REQUEST FOR MODIFICATION TO THE METROWALK SPECIFIC PLAN UNIT TYPES IN PLANNING AREA 1 AND PLANNING AREA 2
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Letter of Request
|
|
|b.
|Site Plan
|
|Consent Calendar
|
|4.
|Minutes of Nov 28, 2023 5:00 PM
|
|5.
|Minutes of Nov 28, 2023 6:00 PM
|
|6.
|CHECK REGISTER NO. 25
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Memo – Check Register No. 25
|
|
|b.
|Check Register No. 25 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|7.
|THE NORTHERN ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST NATIONAL MONUMENT PROPOSAL
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|8.
|SANTA CLARITA 2024 EXECUTIVE AND LEGISLATIVE PLATFORM
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Santa Clarita 2024 Executive and Legislative Platform (Redline)
|
|9.
|LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE DISTRICT IRRIGATION CONTROLLER REPLACEMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Site One Quote #6391903
|
|
|b.
|BID # LMD-23-24-01 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|c.
|LMD-23-24-01 Response File (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|10.
|LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS FOR LMD ZONES T-20, T-44, T-48, T-62, T-67, T-71
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|LMD-23-24-15 Zones T20, T44, T48, T62, T67, T71 RFP Documents (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|b.
|LMD-23-24-15 Zones T20, T44, T48, T62, T67, T71 Specialized Landscape Maintenance Response File (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|11.
|STORMWATER PERMIT COMPLIANCE SOFTWARE CONTRACT WITH 2ND NATURE
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|2ND NATURE Proposal (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|b.
|2ND NATURE Cost (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|12.
|ACQUISITION AND RELOCATION OF THE PERKINS COLLECTION TO THE CITY OF SANTA CLARITA HISTORICAL ARCHIVES
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|13.
|CONTRACT AMENDMENT BETWEEN THE CITY AND MV TRANSPORTATION FOR THE OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE CITY’S BUS SYSTEM
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|Public Participation II
|
|Staff Comments
|
|Adjournment
|
|
|In memory of Robert Ellis Keysor and Paul Kessler
|
|Future Meetings
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
|
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
Friday, Dec 8, 2023
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12. The council will first meet in special meeting at 5 p.m. for the annual city council reorganization where a new mayor will take up the gavel and a new mayor pro tem will be elected.
Friday, Dec 8, 2023
Do you have a love for history and hockey? If you do, head over to The Cube—Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia for the “United by Hockey” Mobile Museum on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 3 – 9 p.m.
Thursday, Dec 7, 2023
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Thursday, Dec 7, 2023
A Southern California Edison Electric System Upgrade on Lyons Avenue will begin on Monday, Dec. 11.
Tuesday, Dec 5, 2023
California State Parks has announced recommendations to the National Park Service for $35.6 million in Land and Water Conservation Fund grants for 16 local park projects. Funding would provide public agencies with the ability to acquire land and/or develop recreational amenities such as playgrounds, sports fields and courts, exercise stations, dog and skate parks.
Keep Up With Our Facebook
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.