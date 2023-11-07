header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
November 7
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Explore the City this Fall!
| Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023

cameron smyth“Do something today that your future self will thank you for.” – Sean Patrick Flannery

From the first time my parents signed me up to play youth soccer at Newhall Park when I was 6 years old, to now participating in Adult Leagues and cheering on my children as they play their favorite sports, staying active has always been an important part of my lifestyle. Living in Santa Clarita gives you a myriad of options to stay both mentally and physically fit. Whether you like to explore nature, visit one of our facilities to enjoy a game or just try something new, our city offers so much for residents.

This season, we are happy to bring back the popular Hiking Challenge to the community. Featuring the Rivendale Park and Open Space at Towlsey Canyon, we invite residents and hikers to complete all five trails by Dec. 31. This challenge is intended to get you out into our open spaces and enjoy the beautiful mountains that surround Santa Clarita. Designed with everyone in mind, trails offer varying difficulty, including ones that are easily walkable in addition to ones that will get your legs moving and your heart pumping. Nevertheless, get ready to check out breathtaking views of Santa Clarita as you reach lookout points located on top of the trails. Remember, when you’re out on the trails, always bring a friend and be sure to lock your car doors before heading out on your trek.

As a city, we are constantly looking for ways to improve our residents’ quality of life and one way we do that is through the upgrading and renovating of our parks. Last month, city staff converted the tennis courts at Bouquet Canyon Park into four new pickleball courts, for a total of eight courts on site. These additional courts will help alleviate congestion and allow for more friends, families and competitors to play! Just down the road, the City Council recently unveiled new additions and renovations as part of the Central Park Buildout Project. The buildout brings us four additional multipurpose fields, a new basketball court, a restroom building, upgrades to the dog park, more parking and a local favorite, the 172-step exercise staircase. We are so excited to see our community head to the park and stay active using these new amenities.

Across town, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center is in full swing for hockey season. Officially the home of the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team, be sure to come out to one of the 12 games offered this season. From the cross-town rival game with University of Southern California or playoffs, The Cube is the place to be for anything winter sports! Don’t forget to head out onto the ice for our public skating sessions, especially when the live Christmas Tree illuminates on the pond next month filling the air with the holiday scent of pine. While you’re there, enjoy some food at The Grille, stay warm with a cup of hot chocolate or grab a drink at the new Top Shelf with friends and family!

As we say goodbye to long summer days, I hope our community takes advantage of the cool weather and gets outside to enjoy the many different activities, classes and programs offered all year long. Whether you are racing your friends up the exercise staircase at Central Park, trying pickleball for the very first time at Bouquet Canyon Park or watching a UCLA game at The Cube, there’s always something to do around the city. To browse all of the new classes offered this season, be sure to visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons and find your new hobby.

Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.
Ken Striplin | High-Quality Additions to Central Park

Ken Striplin | High-Quality Additions to Central Park
Monday, Nov 6, 2023
Last month, the City Council proudly cut the ribbon and welcomed our residents to the new 15-acres of enhanced and upgraded amenities at Central Park.
READ MORE...

Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President

Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Monday, Nov 6, 2023
Welcome to the November edition of JCI Santa Clarita's monthly newsletter! The Jaycees are excited to share the highlights from October and some exciting events on the horizon.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Kick Off Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street

Jason Gibbs | Kick Off Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street
Thursday, Nov 2, 2023
Light Up Main Street is one of my favorite annual traditions. It’s a fun-filled evening where we celebrate the holidays as a community.
READ MORE...

Dr. Christina Ghaly | Respiratory Illness Season Approaches

Dr. Christina Ghaly | Respiratory Illness Season Approaches
Tuesday, Oct 31, 2023
As we move toward the last few months of the year, there are so many things to look forward to including the upcoming holiday season. The holidays bring ample opportunities to connect with friends, family and coworkers and many of these gatherings happen indoors. As we get closer to the end of the year, we are also entering the season of respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Halloween Safety Tips

Ken Striplin | Halloween Safety Tips
Monday, Oct 30, 2023
Halloween is just a few days away and with a number of spirited and spooky activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Santa Clarita.
READ MORE...
Nov. 18: SCV Corvette Club Hosts Annual Food Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is hosting a food drive on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sam’s Club, 26468 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The donations will be used to help the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Nov. 18: SCV Corvette Club Hosts Annual Food Drive
Metrolink Suspends Service Dec. 26-29 on All Lines
Metrolink will suspend service on all lines from Dec. 26-29, to complete the final phase of a three-year modernization project. Trains will not run on any part of Metrolink’s six-county system, which includes the Antelope Valley Line that runs through the Santa Clarita Valley, during the service outage.
Metrolink Suspends Service Dec. 26-29 on All Lines
Nov. 10: Santa to Arrive at Valencia Town Center
The merriest arrival of the year in the Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. when Santa Claus arrives at Valencia Town Center.
Nov. 10: Santa to Arrive at Valencia Town Center
See’s Candy Fundraiser to Benefit Michael Hoefflin Foundation
Now thorugh Dec. 1 the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer will host a See’s Candies Yum-Raiser. Up to 50% of each item ordered is donated back to the MHF to support families struggling with pediatric cancer.
See’s Candy Fundraiser to Benefit Michael Hoefflin Foundation
CalArts Faculty Janie Geiser Recieves Brakhage Vision Award
California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Janie Geiser received the 2023 Stan Brakhage Vision Award on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Denver Film Festival.
CalArts Faculty Janie Geiser Recieves Brakhage Vision Award
DrinkPAK, Headquartered in SCV, Expands to Texas
DrinkPAK, a leading contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, is expanding and investing more than $450 million in the construction of two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas.
DrinkPAK, Headquartered in SCV, Expands to Texas
COC Ranked Among Top Colleges for Hispanics
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 18 and 31 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
COC Ranked Among Top Colleges for Hispanics
SCAA Opens ‘Honey I Shrunk The Art’ Show, Gift Boutique
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Sixth Street Gallery will showcase "Honey I Shrunk The Art," opening Friday, Nov. 17, running through Dec. 17.
SCAA Opens ‘Honey I Shrunk The Art’ Show, Gift Boutique
Nov. 15: Henry Mayo’s Women’s Health Education Series Returns
Henry Mayo Newahll Hospital Women’s Health Education Series returns on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Girl Talk: A Women’s Health Series will will focus on Lung Health and the importance of annual. check-ups in honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
Nov. 15: Henry Mayo’s Women’s Health Education Series Returns
Santa Clarita Arts Call for Artists ‘Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries’
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming “Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries” juried exhibition which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery located in Santa Clarita City Hall.
Santa Clarita Arts Call for Artists ‘Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries’
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
Mustangs Advance to Semis in Dramatic Win
There was 1:10 left on the clock.
Mustangs Advance to Semis in Dramatic Win
Ken Striplin | High-Quality Additions to Central Park
Last month, the City Council proudly cut the ribbon and welcomed our residents to the new 15-acres of enhanced and upgraded amenities at Central Park.
Ken Striplin | High-Quality Additions to Central Park
TMU Accepting STEM Scholarship Applications Until Dec. 1
The Master’s University is accepting applications to the Audrey Ku Chou Scholarship, established in honor of President Abner Chou’s late mother, who passed away in December 2022.
TMU Accepting STEM Scholarship Applications Until Dec. 1
Nov. 11: Lady Cougs Hosting Inaugural Mixed Doubles Tourney
College of the Canyons women's tennis program will host is first annual Mixed Doubles Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the 'Cougar Courts' tennis facility located on the college's Valencia Campus.
Nov. 11: Lady Cougs Hosting Inaugural Mixed Doubles Tourney
TMU Comes Up Short Against D1 Boise State
The Master's University women's basketball team played an exhibition game against NCAA Division I Boise State Friday, coming up short 82-58 in Boise, Idaho.
TMU Comes Up Short Against D1 Boise State
Lady Mustangs’ Soccer Season Ends
The Master's University women's soccer program entered the opening round of the Golden State Athletic Championship Tournament as the No. 4 seed, but it was the No. 5-seed Vanguard Lions that came away from Reese Field with the 3-0 win to end the Lady Mustangs' season.
Lady Mustangs’ Soccer Season Ends
Cougars Crowned ‘Clash at Canyons’ Champions at Annual Tourney
The Cougars were crowned champions of the 15th Annual 'Clash at Canyons' Tip-Off Event after posting wins over Barstow College and Cuyamaca College to begin the 2023-24 season.
Cougars Crowned ‘Clash at Canyons’ Champions at Annual Tourney
The Wrap Ranks CalArts No. 7 in Best Film Schools of 2023
California Institute of the Arts earns the number seven spot in this year’s top 50 film schools in the U.S., per entertainment and media business platform TheWrap.
The Wrap Ranks CalArts No. 7 in Best Film Schools of 2023
CSUN Professor Earns Geological Society’s Top Honors
As a student working on her doctorate in geology nearly 20 years ago, Elena Miranda was excited at the prospect of exploring a burgeoning new field of research that could provide insights into the causes of the Earth’s faults and shear zones, key information for understanding earthquakes and other tectonic movements.
CSUN Professor Earns Geological Society’s Top Honors
Three Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 6 - Sunday, Nov. 12.
Three Productions Filming in SCV
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Welcome to the November edition of JCI Santa Clarita's monthly newsletter! The Jaycees are excited to share the highlights from October and some exciting events on the horizon.
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Call for Artists: The Beauty of Stillness
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming “Beauty of Stillness” juried exhibition which will be on view at the Old Town Newhall Library.
Call for Artists: The Beauty of Stillness
