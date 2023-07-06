header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
82°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 6
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Preparing for Concerts in the Park
| Thursday, Jul 6, 2023

jason gibbsBy Mayor Jason Gibbs

The event series you’ve all been waiting for is back this weekend for the first live performance of the summer season. Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, graces Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, with a unique variety of tribute bands that put on an outstanding, live, free concert every Saturday night, starting at 7:00 p.m., from July 8 through Aug. 26. The City has been hard at work creating the ultimate concert experience for you and here are some tips to ensure a fun-filled event.

As always, it’s best to arrive early to find a parking spot so you have ample time to enjoy the full event. Upon entering our picturesque Central Park, you’ll find free, onsite parking provided on a first come, first serve basis. For the comfort and accessibility of all attendees, ADA parking is also available in the lot closest to the stage, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the performances without any limitations. Inevitably, the popularity of Concerts in the Park means that parking spaces will fill up quickly. However, there is an overflow parking area in the nearby dirt lot. In addition to these onsite parking options, concert-goers can also make use of the available on-street parking along Bouquet Canyon Road, just make sure to be mindful of the street signs.

To ease the stress of having to drive, find parking and have a worry-free evening, don’t forget about the many transportation options available to residents. Go! Santa Clarita provides residents with the freedom and flexibility of a traditional ride-share service while knowing you’ll always have a professional driver available to take you where you need to go. Go! Santa Clarita is in service on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., making it a perfect way to get to Central Park. To use this service, download the TripShot app, enter where you want to go and when the Go! Bus arrives, you’re able to pay using cash, your TAP card or the Token Transit app. You can also request a ride by calling (661) 295-6333. After requesting a ride, the app will keep you updated on the pick-up and arrival time. This is a very convenient service and I highly recommend it!

Along with the concert-like atmosphere that Central Park emits during Concerts in the Park, the space also creates the perfect picnic setting. While the performance doesn’t start until 7 p.m., a variety of food trucks begin to arrive at 5 p.m. This allows residents to grab a spot early to set up a blanket, sit back, relax and choose from a number of great sweet and savory food choices before the concert begins. Reserving a seating area for your friends and family is allowed, however, a gentle reminder that using caution tape, stakes and rope is prohibited. You’re also able to bring your own food and non-alcoholic drinks. Pack your picnic basket full of all the essential items you need to make the evening feel like home.

On top of the live music, Central Park provides a variety of entertaining opportunities to partake in. This unique venue allows residents to enjoy a multitude of different sports, play at the playground, have a picnic under the stars or travel the trails Central Park has to offer.

Concerts in the Park is one of my favorite event series and I am so excited for it to begin this weekend. You are all in for a treat this year, as the lineup is full of talented and entertaining tribute bands that will have you on your feet and rocking out all evening. I hope to see you all at Central Park!

Mayor Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Mayor’s Monthly Message | Preparing for Concerts in the Park

Mayor’s Monthly Message | Preparing for Concerts in the Park
Thursday, Jul 6, 2023
The event series you’ve all been waiting for is back this weekend for the first live performance of the summer season.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Have a Happy and Safe Fourth of July

Ken Striplin | Have a Happy and Safe Fourth of July
Monday, Jul 3, 2023
The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and I want to emphasize the importance of fire safety within our community. The National Fire Protection Association revealed that in 2018 the United States experienced an estimated 19,500 fires due to fireworks. The use of illegal fireworks poses an imminent threat to our valley.
READ MORE...

Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita

Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita
Monday, Jul 3, 2023
JCI Santa Clarita members and friends, we had a phenomenal June filled with exciting events and a strong sense of community empowerment.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus

Marsha McLean | All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus
Monday, Jul 3, 2023
As the warm breeze of summer begins to fill the air, what better way to cool off than at the beach. I am pleased to announce the return of the Summer Beach Bus, a wonderful program utilizing Santa Clarita Transit buses to connect our community with the sun-kissed shores of Ventura, providing a convenient and enjoyable way to enjoy the sand, surf and sunshine.
READ MORE...

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | California Budget Amendments

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | California Budget Amendments
Friday, Jun 30, 2023
The California State Legislature has approved and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom amendments to the 2023 Budget Act to implement a three-party budget agreement between the governor and the two houses of the Legislature.
READ MORE...

Chandra Neal | Support SNAP Fundraiser

Chandra Neal | Support SNAP Fundraiser
Thursday, Jun 29, 2023
Chandra Neal, a local mom of an athlete in the SCV-based nonprofit Special Needs Athletes & Peer (SNAP) program, penned a letter to the community on the importance of having such an organization like SNAP that fosters inclusion and acceptance.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 23: ‘BeYoutiful’ 20th Annual Bras for a Cause
Soroptimist International of Valencia will present the 20th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” on xxxx Sept. 23 at the Hyatt Valencia. This year's theme is “BeYoutiful,” in honor of all women.
Sept. 23: ‘BeYoutiful’ 20th Annual Bras for a Cause
CSUN Names New Assistant Athletics Director for External Relations
Shawn Chin-Farrell, California State University director of athletics, has announced that Susan King has been named CSUN's Assistant Athletics Director for External Relations.
CSUN Names New Assistant Athletics Director for External Relations
SCV Residents Encouraged to Join Plastic Free July Challenge
Plastic Free July is a global movement that encourages millions of people to be a part of the solution to plastic pollution.
SCV Residents Encouraged to Join Plastic Free July Challenge
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Preparing for Concerts in the Park
The event series you’ve all been waiting for is back this weekend for the first live performance of the summer season.
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Preparing for Concerts in the Park
Caltrans District 7 Names Gloria Roberts New Director
The California Department of Transportation has announced that Gloria Roberts has been appointed the District 7 director where she will oversee the freeway and highway system in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and a staff of 2,800 who maintain, design, construct, preserve and plan the system and administer programs supporting it.
Caltrans District 7 Names Gloria Roberts New Director
UPDATE: Missing Person Sarriah Marie Fields Found
UPDATE as of 12:51 p.m. Thursday: The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Sarriah Marie Fields has been found.
UPDATE: Missing Person Sarriah Marie Fields Found
Child & Family Center Installs New Board
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Tuesday, June 27, at Sand Canyon Country Club. Stephanie English, senior field deputy, from the office of Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, installed the new officers for the 2023/24 fiscal year and our newest incoming board member.
Child & Family Center Installs New Board
Child & Family Center Awarded $250K Foster Foundation Grant
Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation.
Child & Family Center Awarded $250K Foster Foundation Grant
July 9: Orchard Bluegrass Band Performs at Rancho Camulos
The Orchard Bluegrass Band will entertain guests at Rancho Camulos Museum with a unique blend of bluegrass, gospel, country and Western music Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m.
July 9: Orchard Bluegrass Band Performs at Rancho Camulos
Cross Country Summer Series Returns to COC
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 48th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 6 to Aug. 10.
Cross Country Summer Series Returns to COC
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 61 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 61 new cases and two additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 61 New Local Cases
Today in SCV History (July 6)
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
July 8: Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. Comes to the Canyon Theatre Guild
Canyon Theatre Guild’s Youth Theatre actors will be performing the wonderful musical adventure based on the Disney-Pixar classic. 
July 8: Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. Comes to the Canyon Theatre Guild
CHP Reports 68 Deaths Over Independence Day Weekend
The results of the California Highway Patrol’s recent Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period are a sobering reminder of the consequences resulting from unsafe driving behaviors.
CHP Reports 68 Deaths Over Independence Day Weekend
Wilk, Senate Approve Infrastructure Bills Benefiting District Water, Rail Projects
California State Senator Scott Wilk voted in support of several bills to reform the California Environmental Quality Act to make building key infrastructure projects in the state easier.
Wilk, Senate Approve Infrastructure Bills Benefiting District Water, Rail Projects
Castaic Union School District Appoints Director of Student Support Services
The Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Nadia Villapudua as the new Director of Student Support Services as of May 8, 2023.
Castaic Union School District Appoints Director of Student Support Services
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces the 2023 Young Community Leader Awards
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the recipients of the 2023 Young Community Leader Awards, a program aimed at recognizing and honoring exceptional students within the 40th Assembly District.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces the 2023 Young Community Leader Awards
CSUN Team Works To Design Innovative Food-Growth System
After completing the second round of the NASA Deep Space Food Challenge staff and students are working to transform their space-based farming system to benefit people on Earth.
CSUN Team Works To Design Innovative Food-Growth System
DMV: Let Your Summer Sizzle with a REAL ID
About 16 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 181,019 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
DMV: Let Your Summer Sizzle with a REAL ID
Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award for the 29th Year
For the 29th consecutive year, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award for the 29th Year
LASD Investigates Deputy Involved Shooting in Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a deputy involved shooting.
LASD Investigates Deputy Involved Shooting in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (July 5)
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
Aug. 20: Bowling For Hope to Benefit Cancer Support
Circle of Hope, Inc. presents the annual Bowling for Hope event on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Valencia Lanes in Newhall.
Aug. 20: Bowling For Hope to Benefit Cancer Support
Trophy Winners Announced for SCV Fourth of July Parade
The 91st Anniversary of the SCV Fourth of July Parade with the theme “Celebrating America's Independence the SCV Way: Live, Work, Play" rolled along the streets of Old Town Newhall to large crowds on the morning of July 4.
Trophy Winners Announced for SCV Fourth of July Parade
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: