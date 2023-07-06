Mayor’s Monthly Message | Preparing for Concerts in the Park

|
July 6
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Soroptimist International of Valencia will present the 20th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” on xxxx Sept. 23 at the Hyatt Valencia. This year's theme is “BeYoutiful,” in honor of all women.
Shawn Chin-Farrell, California State University director of athletics, has announced that Susan King has been named CSUN's Assistant Athletics Director for External Relations.
Plastic Free July is a global movement that encourages millions of people to be a part of the solution to plastic pollution.
The event series you’ve all been waiting for is back this weekend for the first live performance of the summer season.
The California Department of Transportation has announced that Gloria Roberts has been appointed the District 7 director where she will oversee the freeway and highway system in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and a staff of 2,800 who maintain, design, construct, preserve and plan the system and administer programs supporting it.
UPDATE as of 12:51 p.m. Thursday: The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Sarriah Marie Fields has been found.
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Tuesday, June 27, at Sand Canyon Country Club. Stephanie English, senior field deputy, from the office of Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, installed the new officers for the 2023/24 fiscal year and our newest incoming board member.
Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation.
The Orchard Bluegrass Band will entertain guests at Rancho Camulos Museum with a unique blend of bluegrass, gospel, country and Western music Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m.
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 48th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 6 to Aug. 10.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 61 new cases and two additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Canyon Theatre Guild’s Youth Theatre actors will be performing the wonderful musical adventure based on the Disney-Pixar classic.
The results of the California Highway Patrol’s recent Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period are a sobering reminder of the consequences resulting from unsafe driving behaviors.
California State Senator Scott Wilk voted in support of several bills to reform the California Environmental Quality Act to make building key infrastructure projects in the state easier.
The Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Nadia Villapudua as the new Director of Student Support Services as of May 8, 2023.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the recipients of the 2023 Young Community Leader Awards, a program aimed at recognizing and honoring exceptional students within the 40th Assembly District.
After completing the second round of the NASA Deep Space Food Challenge staff and students are working to transform their space-based farming system to benefit people on Earth.
About 16 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 181,019 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
For the 29th consecutive year, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a deputy involved shooting.
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
Circle of Hope, Inc. presents the annual Bowling for Hope event on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Valencia Lanes in Newhall.
The 91st Anniversary of the SCV Fourth of July Parade with the theme “Celebrating America's Independence the SCV Way: Live, Work, Play" rolled along the streets of Old Town Newhall to large crowds on the morning of July 4.
