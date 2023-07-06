Mayor’s Monthly Message | Preparing for Concerts in the Park

By Mayor Jason Gibbs

The event series you’ve all been waiting for is back this weekend for the first live performance of the summer season. Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, graces Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, with a unique variety of tribute bands that put on an outstanding, live, free concert every Saturday night, starting at 7:00 p.m., from July 8 through Aug. 26. The City has been hard at work creating the ultimate concert experience for you and here are some tips to ensure a fun-filled event.

As always, it’s best to arrive early to find a parking spot so you have ample time to enjoy the full event. Upon entering our picturesque Central Park, you’ll find free, onsite parking provided on a first come, first serve basis. For the comfort and accessibility of all attendees, ADA parking is also available in the lot closest to the stage, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the performances without any limitations. Inevitably, the popularity of Concerts in the Park means that parking spaces will fill up quickly. However, there is an overflow parking area in the nearby dirt lot. In addition to these onsite parking options, concert-goers can also make use of the available on-street parking along Bouquet Canyon Road, just make sure to be mindful of the street signs.

To ease the stress of having to drive, find parking and have a worry-free evening, don’t forget about the many transportation options available to residents. Go! Santa Clarita provides residents with the freedom and flexibility of a traditional ride-share service while knowing you’ll always have a professional driver available to take you where you need to go. Go! Santa Clarita is in service on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., making it a perfect way to get to Central Park. To use this service, download the TripShot app, enter where you want to go and when the Go! Bus arrives, you’re able to pay using cash, your TAP card or the Token Transit app. You can also request a ride by calling (661) 295-6333. After requesting a ride, the app will keep you updated on the pick-up and arrival time. This is a very convenient service and I highly recommend it!

Along with the concert-like atmosphere that Central Park emits during Concerts in the Park, the space also creates the perfect picnic setting. While the performance doesn’t start until 7 p.m., a variety of food trucks begin to arrive at 5 p.m. This allows residents to grab a spot early to set up a blanket, sit back, relax and choose from a number of great sweet and savory food choices before the concert begins. Reserving a seating area for your friends and family is allowed, however, a gentle reminder that using caution tape, stakes and rope is prohibited. You’re also able to bring your own food and non-alcoholic drinks. Pack your picnic basket full of all the essential items you need to make the evening feel like home.

On top of the live music, Central Park provides a variety of entertaining opportunities to partake in. This unique venue allows residents to enjoy a multitude of different sports, play at the playground, have a picnic under the stars or travel the trails Central Park has to offer.

Concerts in the Park is one of my favorite event series and I am so excited for it to begin this weekend. You are all in for a treat this year, as the lineup is full of talented and entertaining tribute bands that will have you on your feet and rocking out all evening. I hope to see you all at Central Park!

Mayor Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santa-clarita.com.

