May’s Free Catalytic Converter Etching Adds Additional Location

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is once again hosting their monthly free catalytic converter etching event, adding more dates and locations to have a converter etched.

Etchings can be received on May 11, 18, 25, 26 and 27, through Reeves Complete Auto Center and Canyon Muffler in Canyon Country, and RG Brake & Alignment in Valencia.

Deputies promote #GuardThatAuto by getting a vehicle’s license plate etched onto its’ catalytic converter. Doing so helps deputies locate its original owner in the event it is stolen and recovered.

This event is offered to Santa Clarita Valley residents by appointment only, with limited availability, based on a first come, first served basis. To book an appointment, or to learn more, please contact Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Deputy Borbon of community relations at ka1borbo@lasd.org.

Appointments will only be scheduled by Deputy Borbon and not by the auto centers, so be sure to reach out to Deputy Borbon quickly before appointments book up.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...