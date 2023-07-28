Melanie Long Named New CUSD Preschool Coordinator

Castaic Union School District is delighted to welcome Melanie Long as the new Coordinator of Preschool Programs. With nearly 30 years of experience in the field of early childhood education, Long brings a wealth of expertise and a deep passion for providing quality educational experiences to young learners.
Long’s journey in early childhood education began as a preschool teacher, where she discovered her love for working directly with children in classroom environments. Over the years, she has dedicated her career to fostering the growth and development of young minds. Long holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Liberal Studies from California State University, Northridge, as well as a Master of Arts Degree in Management. Her commitment to professional growth is further reflected in her possession of a Program Director Permit through the State of California Commission on Teacher Credentialing.
With a rich background in program administration, Long has served as a program administrator in a variety of settings for over 20 years. Prior to joining Castaic Union School District, she held the position of Director of Children’s Education in a local preschool program. She also contributed her expertise as a site supervisor for Saugus Union School District’s Child Development Program and worked with Child Care Resource Center’s Head Start program in the San Fernando Valley.
Throughout her distinguished career, Long has had the privilege of working with diverse student and family populations, further solidifying her dedication to ensuring early educational programs meet the needs of all children and their families. Her husband’s role as a preschool special education teacher with LAUSD has deepened her understanding of the importance of early intervention and education for our youngest learners.
Long’s unwavering commitment to providing a high-quality early education program during the preschool years stems from her belief in the profound impact of positive and meaningful first school experiences. As the new Coordinator of Preschool Programs, she is honored to be a part of the educational journey for the young learners in the Castaic Union School District.
The Castaic Union School District is confident that Long’s extensive experience and dedication to early childhood education will enhance and enrich the preschool programs offered within the district. Longs’s passion for ensuring that all children have access to a high-quality early education program aligns seamlessly with the district’s commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities.
Please join us in welcoming Melanie Long as the new Coordinator of Preschool Programs. Her wealth of experience and dedication to early childhood education will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the educational journey of our youngest students.
About Castaic Union School District
Castaic Union School District advances the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners and provide a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment. Our award-winning schools will develop independent, high achieving and socially responsible students.
