Mental Health Services Act 3-Year Plan Up for Public Comment and Review

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has opened a public review and comment period for the Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Plan for Fiscal Years 2021/2022 to 2023/2024.

The plan is posted on the LACDMH website at https://dmh.lacounty.gov/about/mhsa/announcements/.

The public is invited to review this plan and provide feedback through April 18 by filling out the online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KDKJLJX.

You may also provide feedback by directly mailing this form to:

Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health

550 S. Vermont Ave, 12th Floor Executive Suite

Los Angeles, CA 90020

