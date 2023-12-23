header image

December 22
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, From My Family to Yours!
Friday, Dec 22, 2023

cameron smyth“Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.” – The Polar Express

As the holiday season approaches, it is essential to pause and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas. Beyond the presents and holiday parties is the deeper meaning of the “season of giving,” a spirit of generosity, compassion and community, all of which have the power to spread positivity in our own lives and that of others. In today’s world, day-to-day life is often marked by the constant hustle and bustle, but the holiday season offers us a perfect opportunity to reconnect with our families and community.

At its core, Christmas encourages us to embody the age-old motto of being kind to our neighbors. The holiday season is a reminder that the bonds we share with those around us are the greatest gifts of all. Whether it’s attending one of the wonderful Concerts in the Park events this summer, catching up with friends at SENSES or just taking a walk in our parks, these small moments are what brings us together as a community. In the rush of daily life, it’s easy to overlook the importance of simple acts of kindness—opening the door for someone, giving a smile while walking by or simply asking how someone’s day is. Yet, it’s the holiday season that beckons us to extend a helping hand to our neighbors and foster a sense of unity within our community.

One of the most powerful and selfless ways to show the true spirit of Christmas is through volunteering. While the season often revolves around personal joy and celebration, it is equally about reaching out to those who may be less fortunate. There are countless opportunities to volunteer during the holidays, including at our community shelters or food banks. By dedicating our time, we can make a positive impact on the lives of others, spreading the joy that truly defines the season.

Donating, both in terms of material goods and financial contributions, is another key aspect of celebrating the true meaning of Christmas. It is a time to declutter our lives and share with those who may be struggling. Whether it’s through toy drives, clothing donations or contributing to charitable organizations, these are just some of the ways we can support our fellow neighbors in the community.

If you attended our annual Light Up Main Street event in Newhall in November, I think we can all agree that community is the heartbeat of the Christmas season. In a time where many of us can sometimes feel divided, the holidays remind us of the importance of coming together as one, unified group. Whether it’s through neighborhood gatherings, church events or festive celebrations, the sense of belonging and togetherness is amplified during this time of year. By actively participating in community events and fostering a spirit of inclusivity, we strengthen the bonds that make our neighborhoods vibrant and supportive.

Amid the glittering lights on homes and businesses, and the holiday cheer found around each corner, it is crucial to remember that the true spirit of Christmas is beyond the presents. It is found in the shared laughter of neighbors, the warmth of a helping hand and the joy of giving selflessly. In doing so, we not only honor the traditions of the season but also contribute to building a more compassionate and connected world, one small act of kindness at a time.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
