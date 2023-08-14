Message from City Manager | Early Childhood Literacy

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 14
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, is excited to announce "Santa Clarita Spotlight," a brand-new Shop Local video series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the City.
Registration for the College of Canyons fall 2023 semester remains underway, giving students the opportunity to enroll before classes begin on Monday, Aug. 21.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, the Federal Emergency Management Agency activated the County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s California Task Force 2 urban search and rescue canine teams for deployment to Maui in the aftermath of the wildfires that impacted the island last week.
Early childhood literacy is a critical foundation for a child’s intellectual, emotional and social development.
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Do you enjoy volleyball, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports Volleyball League and help teach Santa Clarita youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun! Games are held on Saturdays with occasional weeknight games.
Join Metro’s I-5 North County Enhancements Project for the next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
If you love cars you will love the free Cars n' Coffee event held every Saturday morning 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork submissions for the upcoming “ARTober Pop-up Showcase” which will be on view during the Business for Artists Conference at The Centre.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 14 - Sunday, Aug. 20.
Volunteer help needed at the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer fundraiser "Cheers for Charity". A wide array of volunteer opportunities are available to assist with event set-up and clean-up, registration, ticket sales, serving, hosting and parking.
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the public to attend the annual Evening of Remembrance at the Santa Clarita Youth Grove on Wednesday, Aug. 23 beginning at 7:15 p.m.
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Step into a world of enchantment at the SENSES Block Party on Thursday, Aug. 17 as the monthly event celebrates the Renaissance Faire theme.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will host the 2023 Economic Outlook Forecast on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia.
Bark for Life of Sant Clarita Valley to benefit the American Cancer Society was such a success in March there will be another Bark For Life event held Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced that she secured $405,000 for the Northeast Valley Health Corporation, which she presented to CEO Kimberly Wyard and staff members.
In honor of National Prosecco Day, Oakmont of Valencia will host “Paint for a Cause,” a fundraiser supporting The Alzheimer’s Association on Sunday Aug. 13. The fundraiser is scheduled to be a guided painting class featuring bottomless mimosas from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will hold the Third Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Golf Tournament on Patriot Day, Monday, Sept. 11, at the Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
The third annual Fringe of the Woods Festival is scheduled Labor Day Weekend Sept. 1-3 in Frazier Park/Lake of the Woods. The festival will offer a weekend of theater, comedy and music at the Mile High Theater, 7024 Crable St., Frazier Park, CA 93225.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 158 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
