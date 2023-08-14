Message from City Manager | Early Childhood Literacy

Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten!

Early childhood literacy is a critical foundation for a child’s intellectual, emotional and social development. Recognizing the significance of fostering a love for books and reading in young children, the Santa Clarita Public Library has proudly launched the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at all three branches and online. This program’s innovative approach to promoting early literacy will help parents and caregivers guide their children from birth to kindergarten, integrating five subjects which include singing, talking, reading, writing and playing.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a simple and creative initiative that helps encourage parents, caregivers and teachers to read 1,000 books to their children before they start kindergarten. The concept is based on the understanding that exposing children to an array of books from an early age can enhance their language skills, vocabulary and comprehension abilities. The program will also help instill a passion for books, as well as strengthen the bond between parents and their children through reading, playing and being together.

Encompassing a one-year calendar, the Library has created daily tasks that you and your child can complete together, that involve different types of educational and fun activities. Each task will coincide with one of the five subjects, such as trying new foods, playing with blocks, picking a new topic to read about, writing a poem, playing a memory game – and of course, visiting the Library. Parents and caregivers will be given premade calendars that children can mark off their days and in return, get them excited to read and play. Also included are different programs to visit at the Library. From Storytime’s offered in English and Spanish, to crafts on the patios, parents can visit the Library’s event calendar to find a variety of free activities for their children.

One of the primary objectives of this engaging program is to help children develop a love of reading. By introducing children to a diverse set of books at an early age, they are then entering a world full of imagination, educational content, emotional connections and more. This early exposure helps develop a positive association with reading, making it more likely for children to continue visiting the Library and reading as they grow.

Fostering a sense of community, this program aims to bring families together, both at home and in the Library. Whether family night involves everyone reading a book, or a Saturday morning is spent picking out new titles at our Library branches, we encourage everyone with a child in our community to take part in this new and inclusive program. Free and available in both English and Spanish, we are excited to offer our residents a new way to stay connected with the Library and become closer to their children, especially during their most formative years.

The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program officially launches at the Santa Clarita Public Library branches on Sept. 18. To learn more about the program, or to download the calendar with daily activities, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

