Message from City Manager | Enjoy Hot Summer Nights at City Events

By Ken Striplin

There is nothing better than gathering with family and friends on a warm summer evening as the sun is setting, to enjoy one of Santa Clarita’s premier events. Fortunately in August, there are many opportunities to do just that.

Experience the customs and traditions of the very first inhabitants of the Santa Clarita Valley at the August 11 Celebrate event at the Canyon Country Community Center. This month we are celebrating the Tataviam. The citizens of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians were the first people of northern Los Angeles County. This event will explore their culture, food, music and celebrate their way of life.

Then get ready to go back to the time of knights and princesses at the Renaissance Faire at our popular SENSES block party on Thursday, August 17. Main Street in Old Town Newhall will be transformed into a Medieval celebration complete with costumes, musical acts and, of course, festival food.

Now that you’ve gone back in time, it is time to go back to the future at City Cinemas in the Park. On Friday, August 25, residents will gather at Central Park to watch the popular 1985 hit, Back to the Future. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy food from the on-site food trucks as you watch the movie on a huge inflatable screen.

Central Park is also the place to be every Saturday night this August, as Concerts in the Park brings a full month of tribute bands to the stage. Kick off the music with Savor: A Tribute to Santana on August 5, Twist on Taylor: A Taylor Swift Tribute on August 12, Queen Nation: A Tribute to Queen on August 19 and the final show of the season Is FABBA: A Tribute to ABBA on August 26. I look forward to seeing you at all of our incredible events this summer!

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

