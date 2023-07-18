Message from City Manager | Saying ‘I Do’ in Santa Clarita

Say “I Do” to Summer Love

If you’re looking to tie the knot this season – look no further than City Hall Ceremonies. The City’s international award-winning wedding program has married more than 489 loving couples since its launch in 2020.

When it comes to planning a wedding, many couples envision extravagant ceremonies at grand venues, lavish decorations and extensive guest lists. However, an increasing number of couples are discovering the unique appeal of getting married at City Hall.

The average cost of a wedding in California now exceeds $37,000, leading many newlyweds to feel overwhelmed and financially burdened. With its blend of simplicity, affordability and convenience, City Hall Ceremonies offers a refreshing alternative, enabling couples to allocate their resources towards other important aspects of their lives—such as buying a home or starting a family—while allowing them to craft the wedding experience they want. By choosing to get married at City Hall, couples can enjoy a stress-free, affordable and heartfelt wedding experience that allows them to prioritize their love and commitment to each other above all else.

City Hall Ceremonies allows couples to enjoy a more personal and intimate experience so they can focus on the true significance of the occasion. Couples have the option to choose between several beautiful locations at City Hall for their nuptials, including in front of our historic lobby mural, outside with a bubbling fountain as a backdrop and even in the City Council Chambers. An officiant for the ceremony is provided and a staff photographer will be on hand, although we do encourage couples to bring their own photographer to commemorate their special day.

For couples who have already selected a venue for their ceremony, the City is delighted to offer confidential marriage licenses for those unions to be held within the state of California. For those couples who can’t wait to tie the knot, our convenient one-stop service ensures you can obtain a marriage license and say “I do” on the same day! Marriage ceremonies are performed exclusively by appointment on Wedding Wednesdays.

The City Hall Ceremonies team is looking forward to providing you with a beautiful and stress-free alternative to a traditional wedding service. To learn more about how you can say “I do” at City Hall Ceremonies, including pricing for marriage services, available scheduling dates and additional information, please visit santa-clarita.com/Weddings or contact the City Clerk’s Office at (661) 259-CITY (2489). The City would like to invite you, and your significant other, to enjoy love and laughter while living happily ever after through this unique, intimate, affordable and convenient wedding ceremony.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com

