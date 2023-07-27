header image

1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Message from City Manager | Summer Nights in Santa Clarita
| Thursday, Jul 27, 2023

Summer Nights Stay Alive with Santa Clarita Events

Ken Striplin There’s no shortage of exciting events for residents to attend this summer. From learning about different cultures, grabbing drinks with friends at a themed block party, rocking out to your favorite tribute band or watching a movie under the stars, there is something for everyone to enjoy during the summer months here in Santa Clarita.

The Celebrate event series, taking place on the second Friday of each month at the Canyon Country Community Center from 6 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., is a favorite that made its return for an anticipated second year. From live music and performances on the outdoor event stage, along with a large field space with activities such as arts and crafts, language lessons and more, Celebrate gives residents the opportunity to expand their knowledge of different cultures from around the world. The rest of the lineup includes the Tataviam on Aug. 11 and ends with China on Sept.8.

Head down to the heart of our very own Old Town Newhall for SENSES Block Party, where you’ll find Main Street transformed into a different setting every third Thursday of the month from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. through October. With an abundance of live music, food trucks, adult beverages and themed activities, this has been a recurring favorite. On Aug. 17, Main Street will become a Renaissance Faire, complete with jousting and axe throwing. Represent your favorite sports team on Sept. 21 for Tailgate, and the final SENSES Block Party will bring the ghosts and ghouls to Old Town Newhall on Oct. 19 for Monster Mash.

Earlier this month, Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, made its return for another season featuring an array of talented tribute bands. Each Saturday night starting at 7 p.m., Central Park fills with concert-goers ready to sing along to their favorite bands. Food vendors arrive at 5 p.m., creating the perfect opportunity to claim your spot early for a picnic with your family. The rest of the lineup includes a 90s Rock Show on July 29, Savor: A Tribute to Santana on Aug. 5, Twist on Taylor: A Tribute to Taylor Swift on Aug.12, Aug.19 brings back a crowd favorite, Queen Nation and FABBA: A Tribute to Abba ends this year’s Concerts in the Park event series on Aug. 26.

There’s a new way to watch movies this summer – under the stars. At a different City park or facility each month through October, watch a movie with your friends and family on the big screen at City Cinemas in the Park, presented by Henry Rodriguez State Farm. Bring your blankets and chairs to create the ultimate movie-watching experience, with or without popcorn, because food trucks will also be in attendance. The full movie lineup can be viewed at santa-clarita.com/City-Cinemas.

The summer season is filled with fun and engaging events to experience with your friends and family. For all events happening in Santa Clarita, please visit santa-clarita.com/Events and I’ll see you there!

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
