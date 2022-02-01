Message from the City Manager: Go for the Gold in Santa Clarita

|
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Celebrate Black History at the Valencia Library Branch each Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in February for a variety of film screenings.
|
Black History Month is a celebration that often embodies remembrance, community and culture. This year’s activities hosted by California State University, Northridge will be no different.
|
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 37 new deaths and 8,786 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 68,974 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The Hart High Baseball Alumni Game tradition will return to the diamond Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. for a three-inning game and a preview of 2022 Hart High Baseball teams including varsity, junior varsity and frosh.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station offers residents a safe place to complete online transactions, as well as custody exchanges.
|
College of the Canyons dropped a 5-4 result to host Orange Coast College on Jan. 28 after returning to play for the 2022 season.
|
The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City announced on Jan. 25, the 63 artists and collectives that will participate in the upcoming Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as It’s Kept.
|
CBRE announced a 70,550 square-foot industrial lease in Valencia to LA North Studios, an independent full-service film and television studio founded in 2019 by Anthony Syracuse and John Prabhu.
|
There are plenty of opportunities to get active and hone your athletic skills here in Santa Clarita – and February is no exception!
|
The Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library invite residents to take advantage of this sweet Book Bag Sale at all three library branches. Impress your loved ones this Valentine's Day with a unique gift--or gifts--from the upcoming February Book Bag Sale.
|
Sulphur Springs Union School District and William S. Hart Union High School District are coming together to bring resources to school families through the “Many Families One Community” Family Resource Fair virtual event over Zoom.
|
|
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $5.0 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Feb. 2, beginning with a closed meeting at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking local youth and student artists to voluntarily participate in the 6th annual Youth Arts Showcase on March 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 31 - Sunday, Feb. 6.
|
The Newhall building that housed the once iconic ski and surf business Billy's Boardshop and most recently has been occupied by CrossFit Building Block, has been sold, reported Jim Mangassarian, Broker/Associate with Realty Executives Real Estate.
|
Santa Clarita Valley drivers may be impacted by roadwork along the I-5 scheduled today through Feb. 4. Caltrans issued a construction advisory for drivers along the I-5 freeway from SR-134 to Buena Vista Street. Construction will impact drivers with lane closures and some on- and off-ramp closures.
|
Thinking about starting your landscape or garden project this spring? The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will show you where to start with a free class to learn the basics of sustainable landscaping.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will host a joint budget study session with the Santa Clarita Planning Commission, Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission and Arts Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to announce that One Story One City will return in March 2022, with a new book selection, “The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Heathier, and More Creative” by prize-winning author Florence Williams.
|
It’s time for Art Tank: Theatre Edition at The MAIN a fun, casual group chat about a topic related to producing a show. Art Tank will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
|
Henry Mayo Fitness and Health is offering a community education class "Release and Let Go: Learn to Meditate" on Monday, Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. in-person and online.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the formation of a Political Action Committee to support pro-business candidates.
