Inside
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
Message from the City Manager: Go for the Gold in Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022

Santa Clarita City Manager Ken StriplinThere are plenty of opportunities to get active and hone your athletic skills here in Santa Clarita – and February is no exception!

We kick off the month with the Winter Sports Celebration at The Cube. As the 2022 Olympic Winter Games commence in Beijing, Santa Clarita will be Southern California’s home for everything winter games. The Cube will host a trivia night, offer an outdoor screening of the hockey classic – Disney’s “Miracle,” and on Saturday, Feb. 5, host an all-day celebration which kicks off with an authentic torch relay from City Hall to The Cube.

The day will be packed with free activities and opportunities, including family-friendly arts and crafts, skating lessons, speed skating demos, a USA vs. Canada hockey game featuring local players and more. For more information, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com.

As we continue to deal with the lingering effects of the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic, the safest place to be active is outdoors. Fortunately, Santa Clarita has miles of picturesque trails and paseos, offering hikes for every skill and endurance level. Looking to take a ride? Check out BikeSantaClarita.com to discover a new trail or head over to the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita to test your mountain bike and BMX skills. Our City also boasts 35 beautiful parks for playing, walking and just enjoying nature. If you are looking for a more structured experience, check out Seasons magazine for all the classes and leagues offered by the City. For more information, please visit santa-clarita.com/Seasons.

I encourage you to take advantage of all the active opportunities available in our beautiful City this month.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
