Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
91°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 22
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
Miranda Tells Camps Scott, Scudder Committee More EIRs, Public Outreach Required
| Thursday, Jul 22, 2021
Camp Scudder and Camp Scott

Sign on Bouquet Canyon Road for Camp Scudder and Camp Scott. 062421. Dan Watson/The Signal

Mayor Bill Miranda spoke directly with the committee recommending the transfer of violent juvenile offenders to Camps Scott and Scudder on Wednesday, saying the move required more environmental impact reports and public outreach.

The address from Miranda was made during a public meeting of the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant subcommittee, the body recommending a plan that would transfer all juvenile offenders under detainment to the Saugus camps for the foreseeable future, once millions in renovations are made to the camps.

The final plan, which is expected to be voted on by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in the coming months, would move the county’s youth offenders to the Bouquet Canyon Road facility, and comes on the heels of the county attempting to find a new housing solution in light of legislation passed last year.

Officials have not said how many offenders they believe will be housed at Camps Scott and Scudder.

During his comment, Miranda urged them to consider the various environmental impacts and conduct community engagement meetings with local officials and community members in an effort to identify alternative facilities in the county suitable for the DJJ population coming to Camp Scott and Scudder.

“Camp Scott and Scudder were originally designed and built in the 1950s to serve low-level offenders, and have historically operated within this capacity, until March 2020, when the camps were closed,” said Miranda, highlighting that the current plan would include some of the county’s most violent juvenile offenders. “Moreover, Camps Scott and Scudder are located within high-risk area flood zones as established by FEMA, and very high fire hazard severity zones as established by the State Fire Marshal.”

In recent memory, Miranda recounted that the Martindale Fire in September 2020 and Texas Fire in August 2020 as having burned in the area.

“Surrounded by dry vegetation and hilly terrain on three sides of the facilities, Camps Scott and Scudder are significantly prone to natural disasters, especially wildfires,” he said.

During his address, Miranda referenced a letter sent to the subcommittee Tuesday regarding the city’s position on the move. In it, city staff noted that the camps are located 700 feet east of a 375-unit housing tract.

The letter also emphasizes that the Youth Justice Work Group’s recommendations, which were presented in December 2020 and approved by the board on Feb. 9, heavily alludes to Campus Kilpatrick and Camps Gonzales and Kirby as more suitable for the DJJ population. However, a May 26 draft plan had changed the suitable location to the Saugus locations.

“Camp Scott and Scudder are located 600 feet from existing housing tracts and 700 feet from a recently approved residential development of 375 homes,” said Miranda. Renovations to security fencing and other physical barriers … due to their close proximity to existing and future communities, would undoubtedly create an institutionalized prison-like setting further contrary to the Youth Justice Reimagined Report.”

Miranda then urged the subcommittee to utilize the next four months to review the environmental impacts and conduct public outreach to identify suitable alternatives.

After Miranda’s address, the subcommittee members informed him that they had received the city’s letter, and would be reviewing its contents.

Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program Earns National Recognition

Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program Earns National Recognition
Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021
The National Association of Volunteer Programs in Local Government (NAVPLG) awarded the city of Santa Clarita's Volunteer Engagement Program the prestigious "Rising to Excellence Award" on June 23.
FULL STORY...

July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled

July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled
Monday, Jul 19, 2021
The Planning Commission Regular Meetings scheduled for July 20 and August 3, 2021, have been cancelled, as announced by the city of Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions
Monday, Jul 19, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 19 - Sunday, July 25, 2021
FULL STORY...

City Remains Undecided on District-Based Election

City Remains Undecided on District-Based Election
Monday, Jul 19, 2021
Santa Clarita City Council members continued their deliberations on the future of council elections Tuesday during a closed session special meeting.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Names Trent Johnson Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach
CSUN has named Trent Johnson Interim Head Men's Basketball Coach, the university announced Tuesday.
CSUN Names Trent Johnson Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Val Verde Residents Warned of Traffic Delays Due to Upcoming Water Main Project
Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts will begin work to replace a water main in the unincorporated community of Val Verde (District No. 36).
Val Verde Residents Warned of Traffic Delays Due to Upcoming Water Main Project
Barger Proposes Blue-Ribbon Commission on L.A. County’s Homelessness
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, has authored a motion to create a Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness that, if approved, will provide guidance and recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on reforms to solve the homelessness crisis throughout Los Angeles County.
Barger Proposes Blue-Ribbon Commission on L.A. County’s Homelessness
Child & Family Center Receives L.A. County Arts and Culture Grant
The Child and Family Center of Santa Clarita was one of 63 nonprofits receiving part of the $750,000 in grant awards from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, as a part of the County's Community Impact Arts Grant (CIAG) program.
Child & Family Center Receives L.A. County Arts and Culture Grant
Residents Reminded of Wildfire Action Plan as Officials Brace for Fire Season
After several fires in the Santa Clarita Valley this past week, everyone from utility representatives to fire officials to meteorologists is reminding residents that, due to unusually dry weather during fire season, they should have their Ready! Set! Go! plans ready to go.
Residents Reminded of Wildfire Action Plan as Officials Brace for Fire Season
Today in SCV History (July 22)
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
Henry Mayo And Logix Announces Continued Partnership In Palliative Care Teddy Bear Program
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced that Logix Federal Credit Union will continue to sponsor the hospital's Foundation Palliative Care Teddy Bear program. 
Henry Mayo And Logix Announces Continued Partnership In Palliative Care Teddy Bear Program
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; L.A. County Reports 20-Fold Case Increase Since June
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday seven new deaths and 2,551 new cases and of COVID-19, with 29,104 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. 
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; L.A. County Reports 20-Fold Case Increase Since June
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Postpones State Of The County
The  Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce with supervisor Kathryn Barger have decided to postpone this year's state of the county event in the interest of public health. 
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Postpones State Of The County
California Public Health Ramps Up Vaccine Outreach
With a majority of Californian adults being at least partially vaccinated, California Department of Public Health is working with local health officials to fight disinformation to spur demand for the COVID-19 vaccination. 
California Public Health Ramps Up Vaccine Outreach
Supervisors Move Forward With Bail And Pretrial Reform
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted this week to move forward with the recommendations from a plan to reform the county’s bail and pretrial system.  
Supervisors Move Forward With Bail And Pretrial Reform
Garcia Introduces PROTECT Act
Representative Mike Garcia introduced the Protecting and Restoring Our Trees by Enhancing Conservation and Treatments, or PROTECT, Act to improve forest management and reduce wildfires. 
Garcia Introduces PROTECT Act
Valley Industry Association Optimistic On City’s Future
Business leaders of the Valley Industry Association gathered Tuesday afternoon to receive an update from the City of Santa Clarita about the city’s economic development activity.
Valley Industry Association Optimistic On City’s Future
Today in SCV History (July 21)
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 29,000 Cases; L.A. County Nearing 2,000 New Cases Per Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday five new deaths and 1,821 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,002 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 29,000 Cases; L.A. County Nearing 2,000 New Cases Per Day
Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program Earns National Recognition
The National Association of Volunteer Programs in Local Government (NAVPLG) awarded the city of Santa Clarita's Volunteer Engagement Program the prestigious "Rising to Excellence Award" on June 23.
Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program Earns National Recognition
Amazon, Carbon Health Partner with Valladares for Free Vaccine Clinic
A free vaccine clinic welcomed Santa Clarita Valley residents to get first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine all day Saturday at a Valencia business.
Amazon, Carbon Health Partner with Valladares for Free Vaccine Clinic
Canyon Theatre Guild Returns with ‘Suite Surrender,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice’
Join the Canyon Theatre Guild for some much needed laughter and delight with the hysterical comedy farce, "Suite Surrender."
Canyon Theatre Guild Returns with ‘Suite Surrender,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice’
TMU Adds Abby Perrigoue to Lady Mustangs Midfield
Incoming midfielder Abby Perrigoue will help TMU Women's Soccer maintain the style of possession it desires on the field.
TMU Adds Abby Perrigoue to Lady Mustangs Midfield
Metrolink Train Strikes Unoccupied Car Stuck on Tracks in Newhall
A Metrolink train struck an unoccupied vehicle that was stuck on the tracks in Newhall Monday night.
Metrolink Train Strikes Unoccupied Car Stuck on Tracks in Newhall
L.A. County Awards Several SCV Arts Organizations More than $56K Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced $4,518,000 million in grant awards, which include $57,600 to five Santa Clarita Valley arts organizations, through L.A. County's Organizational Grant Program.
L.A. County Awards Several SCV Arts Organizations More than $56K Grants
Santa Clarita Teen Zuriel Oduwole Encourages Civic Participation
One thing parents and adults share about youths today in the country, is their historical apathy when it comes to participating in their civic duty during election cycles. But one area they seem to have no shortage of ideas, is complaining about things and how they are.
Santa Clarita Teen Zuriel Oduwole Encourages Civic Participation
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
