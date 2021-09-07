Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season

Mission Orchestra opens its doors tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7:00 p.m. for all interested players in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.
This will be the inaugural season of the organization, which is a volunteer-based orchestra located in Santa Clarita. Rehearsals will take place every Tuesday evening from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at the Rio Norte JHS Band Room, with a culmination of our first concert, “Great Music of the Stage and Film” on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7:00 p.m., at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church.
“The pandemic was exceptionally hard on performing arts organizations” says Artistic Director Dr. Joshua Wentz. “We had two wonderful community orchestras before the pandemic (Symphony of the Canyons and Santa Clarita Philharmonic) but neither survived. Now – more than ever before – there is a real need for orchestra music in Santa Clarita and the calming peace and beauty that it provides.”
The goals of the organization include two concerts a year to start, a collaboration with the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra, a Youth Concerto Competition, as well as educational outreach into our area schools. Mission Orchestra will operate under Mission Opera, a nonprofit 501(c)3 educational charity, for its first year. Individual contributions are necessary to get this organization started and incredibly appreciated. Please visit www.missionopera.com and click the large ‘donate’ icon to make a fully tax-deductible donation today.
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence ended the summer with its annual retreat in Big Bear, designed to create camaraderie, experiences and inspiration among the organization’s local foster youth.
The Child & Family Center's Board of Directors announced it will create a CEO search committee to help find possible candidates who could supersede Joan Aschoff, PsyD, after she announced her intended retirement at their September meeting.
After 18 months of practice and preparation, College of the Canyon Cougars quarterback Colton Doyle’s first touchdown, a 50-yard hail mary to wide receiver Tim Wiggins, was erased by an illegal chop block.
College of the Canyons has received a $1,493,379 grant award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a new scholarship program to increase retention, transfer, and graduation rates among science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors in key student populations, including Black, Latinx, women, first-generation college students, and low-income students.
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 161 since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school serving learners in grades TK through 12, invites families and interested members of the community to a Virtual Information Session on its newly expanded Dual Language Immersion Program (Spanish/English) for grades TK-3 on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
More than 100 people have departed Afghanistan in the last three weeks with the support of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, whose office has helped or is in the process of helping nearly 300 people evacuate the country.
Waste Management’s service for residential trash, recycling and green waste pick-up, as well as commercial service, will be delayed by one day throughout the week of Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.
