header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
79°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 7
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season
| Tuesday, Sep 7, 2021

Mission OperaMission Orchestra opens its doors tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7:00 p.m. for all interested players in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.

This will be the inaugural season of the organization, which is a volunteer-based orchestra located in Santa Clarita. Rehearsals will take place every Tuesday evening from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at the Rio Norte JHS Band Room, with a culmination of our first concert, “Great Music of the Stage and Film” on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7:00 p.m., at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church.

“The pandemic was exceptionally hard on performing arts organizations” says Artistic Director Dr. Joshua Wentz. “We had two wonderful community orchestras before the pandemic (Symphony of the Canyons and Santa Clarita Philharmonic) but neither survived. Now – more than ever before – there is a real need for orchestra music in Santa Clarita and the calming peace and beauty that it provides.”

Interested players can visit https://form.jotform.com/211115905569153 to join.

The goals of the organization include two concerts a year to start, a collaboration with the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra, a Youth Concerto Competition, as well as educational outreach into our area schools. Mission Orchestra will operate under Mission Opera, a nonprofit 501(c)3 educational charity, for its first year. Individual contributions are necessary to get this organization started and incredibly appreciated. Please visit www.missionopera.com and click the large ‘donate’ icon to make a fully tax-deductible donation today.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season

Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season
Tuesday, Sep 7, 2021
Mission Orchestra opens its doors tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7:00 p.m. for all interested players in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Foster Youth Nonprofit Marks End of Summer With Annual Camping Retreat

Foster Youth Nonprofit Marks End of Summer With Annual Camping Retreat
Tuesday, Sep 7, 2021
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence ended the summer with its annual retreat in Big Bear, designed to create camaraderie, experiences and inspiration among the organization’s local foster youth.
FULL STORY...

Child & Family Center CEO Announces Retirement, Board to Search for Successor

Child & Family Center CEO Announces Retirement, Board to Search for Successor
Monday, Sep 6, 2021
The Child & Family Center's Board of Directors announced it will create a CEO search committee to help find possible candidates who could supersede Joan Aschoff, PsyD, after she announced her intended retirement at their September meeting.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 11: Avenues SLS to Host 5th Annual No-Tap Bowling Fundraiser

Sept. 11: Avenues SLS to Host 5th Annual No-Tap Bowling Fundraiser
Friday, Sep 3, 2021
Avenues Supported Living Services is scheduled to host its 5th Annual No-Tap Bowling Tournament Fundraiser and Online Charity Auction on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Valencia Lanes.
FULL STORY...

Elks Lodge Continues Supporting Local Veteran Services Collaborative

Elks Lodge Continues Supporting Local Veteran Services Collaborative
Thursday, Sep 2, 2021
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative continues to receive support from Elks Lodge #2379.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season
Mission Orchestra opens its doors tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7:00 p.m. for all interested players in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.
Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season
Cougars Best Antelope Valley in Season Opener
After 18 months of practice and preparation, College of the Canyon Cougars quarterback Colton Doyle’s first touchdown, a 50-yard hail mary to wide receiver Tim Wiggins, was erased by an illegal chop block.
Cougars Best Antelope Valley in Season Opener
National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $1,493,379 grant award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a new scholarship program to increase retention, transfer, and graduation rates among science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors in key student populations, including Black, Latinx, women, first-generation college students, and low-income students.
National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 6 - Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021:
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ 7 More Productions
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting in City Council Chambers, Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Caltrans Issues Traffic Advisory for I-5 Between Castaic/Lebec Area
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes will be closed at night on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County for pavement work through late 2021.
Caltrans Issues Traffic Advisory for I-5 Between Castaic/Lebec Area
Foster Youth Nonprofit Marks End of Summer With Annual Camping Retreat
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence ended the summer with its annual retreat in Big Bear, designed to create camaraderie, experiences and inspiration among the organization’s local foster youth.
Foster Youth Nonprofit Marks End of Summer With Annual Camping Retreat
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 161st Death; SCV Cases Total 34,360
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 161 since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 161st Death; SCV Cases Total 34,360
Caltrans Announces Yet Another I-210 Full Closure
The California Department of Transportation announces another a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work.
Caltrans Announces Yet Another I-210 Full Closure
Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,293; Public Health Shares Statistics from the Last 7 Days
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 11 new deaths and 1,540 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,293 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,293; Public Health Shares Statistics from the Last 7 Days
Sept. 9: SCVi to Host Virtual Information Session On Dual Language Immersion For Grades TK-3
SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school serving learners in grades TK through 12, invites families and interested members of the community to a Virtual Information Session on its newly expanded Dual Language Immersion Program (Spanish/English) for grades TK-3 on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
Sept. 9: SCVi to Host Virtual Information Session On Dual Language Immersion For Grades TK-3
Child & Family Center CEO Announces Retirement, Board to Search for Successor
The Child & Family Center's Board of Directors announced it will create a CEO search committee to help find possible candidates who could supersede Joan Aschoff, PsyD, after she announced her intended retirement at their September meeting.
Child & Family Center CEO Announces Retirement, Board to Search for Successor
Hart District Governing Board Approves Two New Administrators
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of two new assistant principals, Tanis Burleson and Jason Marshall.
Hart District Governing Board Approves Two New Administrators
Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office is again partnering with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a free food distribution event at Castaic Lake Wednesday.
Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Garcia, Congressional Staff Help Evacuate More Than 100 Americans, Allies from Afghanistan
More than 100 people have departed Afghanistan in the last three weeks with the support of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, whose office has helped or is in the process of helping nearly 300 people evacuate the country.
Garcia, Congressional Staff Help Evacuate More Than 100 Americans, Allies from Afghanistan
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Delta, Mu Variants; 34,056 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 37 new deaths and 2,673 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,056 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Delta, Mu Variants; 34,056 Total SCV Cases
Sept. 11: Avenues SLS to Host 5th Annual No-Tap Bowling Fundraiser
Avenues Supported Living Services is scheduled to host its 5th Annual No-Tap Bowling Tournament Fundraiser and Online Charity Auction on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Valencia Lanes.
Sept. 11: Avenues SLS to Host 5th Annual No-Tap Bowling Fundraiser
Non-Native Quagga Mussels Found in Castaic Lake
The California Department of Water Resources announced Monday that for the first time it spotted quagga mussels, a non-native species, in Castaic Lake.
Non-Native Quagga Mussels Found in Castaic Lake
Waste Management Reminds Customers of Labor Day Schedule
Waste Management’s service for residential trash, recycling and green waste pick-up, as well as commercial service, will be delayed by one day throughout the week of Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.
Waste Management Reminds Customers of Labor Day Schedule
Edison Announces Progress on Expedited Grid Hardening to Combat Public Safety Power Shutoffs
Southern California Edison line crews continue to work to replace miles of poles and bare wire with new poles and insulated wire off of Sierra Highway, according to city of Santa Clarita officials.
Edison Announces Progress on Expedited Grid Hardening to Combat Public Safety Power Shutoffs
%d bloggers like this: