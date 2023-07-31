header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
July 31
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
Mission Valley Bancorp Releases 2Q 2023 Results
| Monday, Jul 31, 2023

Mission Valley BankMission Valley Bancorp announced Monday net income of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $3.0 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

– Net Income was $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.6 million, or 87.05%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share was $0.38 for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.18 per share, or 85.06%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

– Net Interest Income was $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.4 million, or 29.74%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

– Net Interest Margin was 4.60% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.90% for the second quarter of 2022.

– Non-Interest Income was $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $7 thousand, or 0.36%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

— $9.5 million in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans were sold resulting in gain on sale of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $14.2 million in SBA loans sold and gain on sale of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.

– Total Assets were $572.9 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $19.6 million, or 3.54%, compared to December 31, 2022.

– Cash and Due from Banks totaled $28.5 million, or 4.98% of Total Assets, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $35.8 million, or 6.46% of Total Assets, as of December 31, 2022.

– Gross Loans were $469.7 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $32.3 million, or 7.38%, compared to December 31, 2022.

– Loan Production of $52.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 with a majority of the loan production funding late in the quarter.

– Total Deposits were $463.7 million as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 0.74%, compared to December 31, 2022.

– Available borrowing capacity of $120.5 million at June 30, 2023.

– $11 thousand in net recoveries from previously charged-off loans in the second quarter of 2023.

– Past Due Loans of $0.1 million and Non-Accrual Loans of $0.3 million as of June 30, 2023.

– Classified Loans were $1.6 million as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $56 thousand or 3.32% compared to compared to December 31, 2022.

– Strong capital position, which is reflected by Leverage Ratio of 10.49%, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 10.26%, Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.43%, and Total Risk Based Capital Ratio of 12.63% as of June 30, 2023.

“For the second quarter, we achieved net income of $1.3 million driven by core earnings and $52.7 million in loan production based on our prudent underwriting standards, while maintaining strong asset quality and capital position,” said Tamara Gurney, president and chief executive officer. “In addition, both on balance sheet liquidity and off-balance sheet liquidity sources remain ample and healthy to serve our current and anticipated needs including contingencies.”

Gurney continued, “Looking forward to the second half of the year, we will be able to determine the performance conditions and accounting treatment for the $5.0 million CDFI ERP grant, awarded in the first quarter, upon receipt of the grant agreement which has been delayed and now expected in August 2023 with grant proceeds coming after the grant agreement is executed. These funds will provide a boost to the Bank’s efforts to assist small businesses and our local communities.”

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Sun Valley, California with two wholly owned subsidiaries Mission Valley Bank (the “Bank”) and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC (“Mission SBA”). The Bank was founded in 2001 and is a full-service, independent, commercial bank specializing in the banking needs of small to medium businesses with full service branches in the San Fernando & Santa Clarita Valleys. Mission SBA is a de novo SBA lender service provider (“LSP”) established in March 2021 that provides SBA lending services to other financial institutions.
COC’s Andrew Henderson Continues Career at Sonoma State
College of the Canyons sophomore Andrew Henderson signed with the Sonoma State University Seawolves men's basketball program to continue his career at the NCAA Division II level.
Princess Cruises Unveils 2025 Itineraries
Princess Cruises has unveiled its 2025 Alaska cruise and cruisetours season, featuring three captivating roundtrip itineraries and an exclusive new National Parks Cruisetour.
Calarts Alum Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Creator Dies at 70
Paul Reubens (California Institute of the Arts / Theater BFA 73), who created the beloved and iconic character of Pee-wee Herman, died on Sunday, July 30, at age 70 after a private battle with cancer.
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Advocating for Mental Health
This past week, in my role as co-chair of the Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing, I joined the National Association of Counties (NACo) for their annual conference alongside elected leaders, executives, and mental health advocates, including Dr. Drew Pinsky.
Sept. 9: Met Gala Benefiting Metastatic Breast Cancer Research
METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with the Honorable Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford and Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote the 2023 Met Gala being held at Porsche Santa Clarita Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 8: Veteran Resume Workshop at Starbucks Stevenson Ranch
The community is invited to attend a Veteran Resume Workshop at the Starbuck, Marketplace location in Stevenson Ranch, Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
COC Foundation Welcomes New Chair, Co-Chair
The College of the Canyons Foundation held its Board Installation Dinner at The CUBE on Thursday, June 22. Chief Development Officer Jerry De Felice expressed his gratitude to the Board and commended Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook for her 35 years of exceptional leadership.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Teens Recognized Nationally
Of the thousands of other teens representing Boys & Girls Clubs from across the nation, 12 Club teens from Santa Clarita stood out and received the prestigious, "There is No PLANet B" National Award.
Eight Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 31 - Sunday, Aug. 6.
Saugus High Band Continues Search for New Director
In a display of determination and talent, the Saugus High School Marching Centurions once again proved that the power of unity and passion can overcome obstacles.
Fruit Fly Detection Prompts Produce Quarantine in Stevenson Ranch
A portion of Los Angeles County has been placed under quarantine for the Tau fruit fly (Zeugodacus tau group) following the detection of more than 20 flies in the unincorporated area of Stevenson Ranch, near the city of Santa Clarita.
Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Today in SCV History (July 31)
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
Today in SCV History (July 30)
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
Today in SCV History (July 29)
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
July 31: Free Webinar for Those Impacted by Entertainment Industry Strikes
Alongside writers and actors, the shutdown of television and film productions have adversely impacted many crew members and small local businesses, ranging from florists to caterers to dry cleaners.
Lief Labs Honored with NBJ Management Achievement Award
Lief Labs, a formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief is the recipient of the NBJ Award for Management Achievement from the Nutrition Business Journal for Lief’s business leadership accomplishments in 2022.
City Files Injunction Against Street Vendor
After exhausting all administrative processes, the city of Santa Clarita’s legal counsel has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against Tacos Jacky, an illegal sidewalk vending operation currently operating within the public right-of-way at various locations throughout Santa Clarita.
Aug. 24: SCAA Plein Air Painting in Ventura
The Santa Clarita Artists' Association invites all artists interested in Plein air painting to join the groups free monthly meetings.
School Starts Soon, Join the SCV Boys & Girls Club
The James T. Ventress Clubhouse of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club reminds parents that school is starting soon. Children ages 7-17 are welcome to join the SCV Boys & Girls Club in Newhall.
Aug. 4: Acton Park Hosts Nature in Your Neighborhood Community Campfire
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will visit Acton on Friday, Aug. 4 to bring an evening of adventure to the community with the Nature in Your Neighborhood Community Campfire Health and Wellness Fair. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Acton Park, 3751 Syracuse Ave., Acton, CA 93510.
Danger Advisory Issued for Pyramid Lake Algal Bloom
On Thursday, July 27 the Department of Water Resources urged people to avoid physical contact with water at Pyramid Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of blue-green algae. Vaquero Swim Beach is closed and Emigrant Landing Beach has a caution algal bloom advisory. People should also avoid eating fish or shellfish from the lake.
