1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Mitzi Like Appointed to Henry Mayo Board
| Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023

Mitzi-LikeMitzi Like, president and CEO of LBW Insurance and Financial Services has been appointed to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors. Like has served on the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Board of Directors since 2008 and was the Foundation Board Chair from 2013 to 2015. She was appointed to the hospital governing board on June 5.

“Mitzi is both a business and philanthropic leader in Santa Clarita and I am very pleased to welcome her to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors,” said Chris Luechtefeld, chair of the Henry Mayo Board. “She has a long and distinguished record of service to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and to our community.”

As president and CEO of LBW Insurance and Financial Services, Like’s roles include the development of growth strategies, overseeing daily operations, and managing the firm’s largest book of business. With a deep-rooted connection to the Santa Clarita Valley since 1980, Mitzi relocated her business to the area in 2004. LBW Insurance and Financial Services is a family-owned independent agency that has been advising businesses and individuals since 1922.

Like have received numerous honors, including recognition as a “Business Woman of the Decade” and a top “Trusted Advisor” by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. She has also been named a member of the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s “Valley 200.” Under Like’s leadership, on multiple occasions LBW Insurance and Financial Services has been ranked among the “Best Places to Work in Los Angeles” and one of the region’s “Fastest Growing Companies”.

Like is an active member of various industry organizations, including the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), ProVisors, Vistage, the National Alliance for Insurance Education, and the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of California. In addition to her role on the Henry Mayo and Foundation boards, Like also serves on the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation board of directors.

When she’s not in the office, Like regularly attends Los Angeles Kings hockey games. She also enjoys golfing, cherishing moments with her grandchildren, and spending quality time with her husband, Randy.

Henry Mayo’s Board of Directors is charged with overseeing the overall quality and sustainability of hospital services, facilities, finances, properties and affairs. Each Board member may hold terms of up to 12 years. All board members are community-minded individuals who receive no compensation for their services on the Board. Appointments are recommended by a separate Governance Committee consisting of the CEO, board chair, chief of staff and other respected members of the community.

###

About Henry Mayo

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Film, Television Tax Credit Extension Secured in State Budget
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday the extension of the California Film and Television Tax Credit has been included in the state’s 2023-24 budget.
Film, Television Tax Credit Extension Secured in State Budget
Castaic Union Announces Three New Appointments
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees is pleased to announce three new appointments.
Castaic Union Announces Three New Appointments
Cali Lake RV Resort Meets Permissible Capacity
Top executives from several Los Angeles County agencies presented an update to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday detailing their outreach efforts helping scores of residents at risk of homelessness at Cali Lake Recreational Vehicle (RV) Resort.
Cali Lake RV Resort Meets Permissible Capacity
Keeping Your Pets Safe During Fourth of July
With the Fourth of July approaching, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind pet owners that extra precautions are necessary in order to protect pets during celebrations.
Keeping Your Pets Safe During Fourth of July
Wilk Recognizes SCV Chamber’s 100th Anniversary
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, was pleased to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Monday on the Senate Floor, in celebration of the Chamber’s 100th anniversary.
Wilk Recognizes SCV Chamber’s 100th Anniversary
Deadline to Renew Disabled Parking Placards Quickly Approaching
More than 1.4 million disabled parking placard holders have already renewed their placards out of the approximately 2 million customers up for renewal, according to Department of Motor Vehicles records.
Deadline to Renew Disabled Parking Placards Quickly Approaching
Barger Releases Statement on Approved $43.4 Billion Budget
On Monday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $43.4-billion budget.
Barger Releases Statement on Approved $43.4 Billion Budget
CSUN Prof Explains “Unusually Persistent” Gloomy Weather
The lingering “June gloom” and “May gray” that brought unusually persistent cool and cloudy overcast weather to Southern California have been hard to miss.
CSUN Prof Explains “Unusually Persistent” Gloomy Weather
High Bacteria Levels Continue to Spur Water Warnings at County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
High Bacteria Levels Continue to Spur Water Warnings at County Beaches
CHP Implements Maximum Enforcement Period Ahead of Holiday
While the holidays are a time of celebration for the public, they can also be a time of concern for the California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety.
CHP Implements Maximum Enforcement Period Ahead of Holiday
Youth Punt, Pass, Kick Competition Coming to COC
Youth football fans will have the opportunity to exhibit their football skills when the College of the Canyons football program hosts its first Punt, Pass & Kick USA, Inc. competition on Saturday, July 22 at Cougar Stadium.
Youth Punt, Pass, Kick Competition Coming to COC
June 27: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday, June 27, at 4:30 p.m., in the Orchard Room of City Hall.
June 27: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 26 - Sunday, July 2.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
July 15: Tejon Outlets July Paint Class
Join Outlets at Tejon for a vibrant evening of creativity and fun in partnership with Bird Dog Arts at suite 440, Saturday, July 15, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
July 15: Tejon Outlets July Paint Class
June 27: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 27, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
June 27: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
July 9: Landmark Opera presents ‘The Magic Flute’
Join Landmark Opera at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church for an enchanting evening of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's, "The Magic Flute" and the tale of good versus evil Sunday, July 9, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
July 9: Landmark Opera presents ‘The Magic Flute’
Applications Open for ARTree’s Bob Hernandez Scholarship
Bob Hernandez is the founder and president emeritus of ARTree Community Arts Center.
Applications Open for ARTree’s Bob Hernandez Scholarship
June 29: Matador Summer Celebration
To all new California State University, Northridge Matadors!
June 29: Matador Summer Celebration
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Full Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway flosures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Full Closures
I-210 Ramp Closures Announced
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along Interstate 210 between Sunland and Altadena to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
I-210 Ramp Closures Announced
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
SCVNews.com
