header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 20
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Marlee Lauffer | Celebrate Matters of the Heart
| Tuesday, Feb 20, 2024

Marlee-Lauffer cropWhile Valentine’s Day may have passed, the spirit of love continues to flourish throughout February, especially here at Henry Mayo Hospital, where we’re dedicated to celebrating matters of the heart in more ways than one! Beyond the chocolates and flowers, we’re focusing on maintaining heart health for ourselves and our loved ones.

A heartfelt thank you extends to our cherished friend and community business leader, Roberta Veloz. Many years ago, Roberta’s generous gift paved the way for the establishment of the remarkable Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center. Over the past 12 years, this center has been a beacon of hope, offering lifesaving programs and state-of-the-art equipment to serve our community of more than 300,000 individuals.

As our community continues to evolve, so too must our commitment to cardiovascular wellness. There’s still much to be done in expanding our programs and integrating innovative technologies. Your support through philanthropic contributions dedicated to the Cardiovascular Program at Henry Mayo Hospital is instrumental in making this vision a reality. Please consider making a “heartfelt” gift today to help us continue saving lives.

We have exciting updates about our February programs, visit here to learn about our upcoming Girl Talk series on Heart Health scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 21. Plus, we’ll be hosting several blood drives on campus and other engaging events aimed at serving our community.

Save the date for two significant fundraising events supporting the Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center: our Holiday Home Tour Fashion Show on March 27 and this year’s Gala on Dec. 6. Your participation in these events will play a crucial role in advancing cardiovascular care in our community.

We deeply appreciate your support of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Your “heartfelt” contributions truly make a difference in the lives of countless individuals.

To donate your “heartfelt” gift to Henry Mayo visit www.henrymayo.com/support-henry-mayo/donate.

Marlee Lauffer is the President of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Marlee Lauffer | Celebrate Matters of the Heart

Marlee Lauffer | Celebrate Matters of the Heart
Tuesday, Feb 20, 2024
While Valentine’s Day may have passed, the spirit of love continues to flourish throughout February, especially here at Henry Mayo Hospital, where we're dedicated to celebrating matters of the heart in more ways than one! Beyond the chocolates and flowers, we're focusing on maintaining heart health for ourselves and our loved ones.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Spring Into Sports in Santa Clarita!

Ken Striplin | Spring Into Sports in Santa Clarita!
Monday, Feb 19, 2024
As the seasons transition and spring begins to warm up our Valley, it’s the perfect time for residents to get outdoors and get active.
READ MORE...

Cameron Smyth | A Journey Through the Silver Screen

Cameron Smyth | A Journey Through the Silver Screen
Thursday, Feb 15, 2024
Dating back to the early 20th century, Santa Clarita has stood as a favored filming destination with silent movie productions seeking the region’s scenic backdrop for their films. The vast expanses of rugged mountains, sprawling ranches and iconic canyons provided filmmakers with a versatile canvas for their storytelling. Stars such as Charlie Chaplin, Harry Carey and William S. Hart were among the first to be featured in films that showcased Santa Clarita’s captivating scenery.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda: WeRateDogs,15/10 Foundation Partner with DACC

Marcia Mayeda: WeRateDogs,15/10 Foundation Partner with DACC
Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024
One of my favorite sites on social media is the site called WeRateDogs. WeRateDogs asks pet owners to send photos of their dogs, then posts selected photos with humorous comments.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Shop Local This Valentine’s Day

Ken Striplin | Shop Local This Valentine’s Day
Monday, Feb 12, 2024
Valentine’s Day, a celebration of love and affection, has traditionally been marked by gestures of thoughtful gifts and romantic dining experiences.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Find ‘Furever’ Friend at Castaic Animal Care Center

Laurene Weste | Find ‘Furever’ Friend at Castaic Animal Care Center
Thursday, Feb 8, 2024
Animals have always been a pivotal part of my life.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 19-25: 12 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 19- Sunday, Feb. 25.
Feb. 19-25: 12 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
Marlee Lauffer | Celebrate Matters of the Heart
While Valentine’s Day may have passed, the spirit of love continues to flourish throughout February, especially here at Henry Mayo Hospital, where we're dedicated to celebrating matters of the heart in more ways than one! Beyond the chocolates and flowers, we're focusing on maintaining heart health for ourselves and our loved ones.
Marlee Lauffer | Celebrate Matters of the Heart
City Resolves Camp Scott Lawsuit Against L.A. County
The city of Santa Clarita filed a stipulation on Friday, Feb. 16 with the county of Los Angeles to resolve the lawsuit against the county regarding Camp Scott, mutually agreeing that the county will comply with the California Environmental Quality Act review prior to authorizing any plan to use Camp Scott for any probation juvenile population.
City Resolves Camp Scott Lawsuit Against L.A. County
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Mustangs Break Records, Net National Qualifiers at PCSC
Four days in the pool have netted several program records and several NAIA national championship qualifiers at the Pacific Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference Championships held in Monterey Park, Calif.
Mustangs Break Records, Net National Qualifiers at PCSC
Mustangs Pummel Sea Beggars 16-1
The Master's University baseball team banged out three solo home runs, three doubles and a triple to get a 16-1 win over the Providence Christian Sea Beggars Saturday afternoon at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Pummel Sea Beggars 16-1
Feb. 20: SCV Water Board Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m., at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 20: SCV Water Board Regular Meeting
Feb. 21: Hart District Board Scheduled to Discuss Possible Layoffs
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, beginning with closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 21: Hart District Board Scheduled to Discuss Possible Layoffs
Feb. 20: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Feb. 20: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Regular Meeting
Ken Striplin | Spring Into Sports in Santa Clarita!
As the seasons transition and spring begins to warm up our Valley, it’s the perfect time for residents to get outdoors and get active.
Ken Striplin | Spring Into Sports in Santa Clarita!
Valencia Teen Announces Book Signing for Kids Sci-Fi Series
Valencia teen, Alessandro Concas, continues to prove that you are never too young to make a difference and inspire others.
Valencia Teen Announces Book Signing for Kids Sci-Fi Series
CSUN Vocal Jazz Director Takes Home Grammy
California State University, Northridge Vocal Jazz Director Erin Bentlage reached a huge milestone in her career when she took home a Grammy Award at the 66th annual show in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.
CSUN Vocal Jazz Director Takes Home Grammy
March 16: Ken and Joe’s Powersports’ Pet Adoption Day
Ken and Joe's Powersports Dealership, which is located at 21618 Golden Triangle Road in Santa Clarita, is thrilled to announce a special Pet Adoption Event taking place on March 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
March 16: Ken and Joe’s Powersports’ Pet Adoption Day
CHP Announces Takedown of Organized Retail Crime Operation
The California Highway Patrol, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and federal law enforcement agencies announced the arrest and filing of charges against the ringleader of an extensive organized retail crime operation spanning 21 counties, including Los Angeles County, involving an estimated $8 million in stolen beauty products.
CHP Announces Takedown of Organized Retail Crime Operation
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
New Grant Will Enable iLEAD, SCVi to Grow Aerospace Pathways
For over a decade, SCVi Charter School in Castaic has been known for its cutting-edge arts and aerospace programs.
New Grant Will Enable iLEAD, SCVi to Grow Aerospace Pathways
March 22-23: Wicked Masterclass Fundraiser, Performance
Raising the Curtain Foundation is hosting the ‘Masterclass Fundraiser and Performance – A Theatrical Journey Through Wicked,’ on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23.
March 22-23: Wicked Masterclass Fundraiser, Performance
Cougars Victorious in WSC Opener
VENTURA — College of the Canyons played its way to victory at the first Western State Conference (WSC) tournament of the season hosted by Ventura College at River Ridge Golf Course on Monday. 
Cougars Victorious in WSC Opener
Mustangs Come Up Short in Slugfest
Six home runs, including a grand slam, left the yard, 29 runs were scored on 30 hits, but in the end it was a one-run game as The Master's University baseball team fell short to the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds 15-14 Thursday at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Come Up Short in Slugfest
Special Events Tickets for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Now on Sale
The 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival makes a triumphant return in 2024 to William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Avenue) on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Special Events Tickets for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Now on Sale
CalArts Ranked Among Top Producers of Fulbright Scholars
On Tuesday, Feb. 13, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced the Fulbright Top Producing Institutions for 2023-24, with California Institute of the Arts ranked as a top producer of student Fulbright recipients for master’s institutions.
CalArts Ranked Among Top Producers of Fulbright Scholars
TMU Features Pete Reese in Series Highlighting School’s 100 Years
Editor’s note: The Master’s University (previously Los Angeles Baptist College) is nearing its 100th year as an institution. As it approaches the milestone in 2027, this is the first in a series of stories about men and women used mightily by the Lord in the school's history.
TMU Features Pete Reese in Series Highlighting School’s 100 Years
SCVNews.com