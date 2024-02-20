Marlee Lauffer | Celebrate Matters of the Heart

While Valentine’s Day may have passed, the spirit of love continues to flourish throughout February, especially here at Henry Mayo Hospital, where we’re dedicated to celebrating matters of the heart in more ways than one! Beyond the chocolates and flowers, we’re focusing on maintaining heart health for ourselves and our loved ones.

A heartfelt thank you extends to our cherished friend and community business leader, Roberta Veloz. Many years ago, Roberta’s generous gift paved the way for the establishment of the remarkable Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center. Over the past 12 years, this center has been a beacon of hope, offering lifesaving programs and state-of-the-art equipment to serve our community of more than 300,000 individuals.

As our community continues to evolve, so too must our commitment to cardiovascular wellness. There’s still much to be done in expanding our programs and integrating innovative technologies. Your support through philanthropic contributions dedicated to the Cardiovascular Program at Henry Mayo Hospital is instrumental in making this vision a reality. Please consider making a “heartfelt” gift today to help us continue saving lives.

We have exciting updates about our February programs, visit here to learn about our upcoming Girl Talk series on Heart Health scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 21. Plus, we’ll be hosting several blood drives on campus and other engaging events aimed at serving our community.

Save the date for two significant fundraising events supporting the Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center: our Holiday Home Tour Fashion Show on March 27 and this year’s Gala on Dec. 6. Your participation in these events will play a crucial role in advancing cardiovascular care in our community.

We deeply appreciate your support of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Your “heartfelt” contributions truly make a difference in the lives of countless individuals.

To donate your “heartfelt” gift to Henry Mayo visit www.henrymayo.com/support-henry-mayo/donate.

Marlee Lauffer is the President of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation.

