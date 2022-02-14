Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Three Additional Deaths

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number to 221 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

The hospital currently has zero tests pending, 26 patients in the hospital, and a total of 2,134 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 26 additional deaths (29,928 total) and 2,457 new cases (2,764,073 total) of COVID-19 countywide, with 229 new cases (71,045 total) in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Monday’s number of cases and deaths reflect the weekend reporting delays. Of the 26 new deaths reported Monday, three people were between the ages of 30-49, two were between the ages of 50-64, 11 were between the ages of 65-79, and 10 were aged 80 years or older. Of the 26 newly reported deaths, 21 had underlying health conditions. To date, the total number of deaths in L.A. County is 29,928.

Public Health has reported a total of 2,764,073 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County. Monday’s positivity rate is 3%.

There are 2,054 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 11,288,200 individuals, with 22% of people testing positive.

Gaps in Vaccination Coverage

While COVID-19 has spread across the entire county, some cities and communities have experienced higher case rates than others. From the onset of the pandemic, communities of color, under-resourced communities, and communities with large numbers of essential workers have been most impacted by COVID-19. Among the cities and communities with the highest case rates: the areas of Central, South, and Southeast L.A.; proportions of the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.

While the county continues to address geographic areas with high case rates, health outcome metrics reveal that vaccination status continues to play a critical role in determining the risk of transmission and critical illness.

For the week ending Jan. 29, county residents who were unvaccinated were two times more likely to be infected as compared to individuals who were fully vaccinated. When comparing unvaccinated individuals with those vaccinated and fully boosted, unvaccinated people were nearly four times more likely to be infected.

As of Jan. 29, unvaccinated people were more than five times likelier to be hospitalized compared to fully vaccinated residents. Fully vaccinated and boosted individuals were more than 18 times less likely to end up hospitalized as compared to unvaccinated people. And, the likelihood of ending up in the ICU was also significantly higher for unvaccinated residents. As compared to residents who were fully vaccinated, unvaccinated residents were seven times more likely to end up in the ICU, and more than 31 times more likely as compared to people who were fully vaccinated and boosted.

To help close the gaps in vaccination coverage, Public Health continues to deploy resources to help coordinate and mobilize community health workers, also called promotoras, to conduct healing-informed grassroots community outreach.

According to a study by the Ad Council that looked at the trusted messengers that consumers turn to for social and societal issues, new information–when presented by a trusted messenger–was most likely to influence a respondent’s change in views and behavior.

Through the Community Health Worker Outreach Initiative, promotoras provide accurate and up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 and connect residents with needed critical services, including health insurance, testing, mental health services, food pantries and housing assistance. They also share current public health directives, inform residents about safety requirements at sectors that are open, and requirements for worker safety.

As of Feb. 6, the Community Health Worker Outreach Initiative has completed more than 450,000 outreach activities, including support for 2,500 in-person vaccination events and over 14,000 virtual COVID-19 educational sessions. Combined, these efforts have reached more than three million residents to date. Additionally, Public Health is also hosting more than 800 mobile vaccine clinics this week, many of which are located across many of the under-resourced communities impacted the most by this latest surge.

“Our hearts go out to everyone mourning the loss of a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I am grateful to everyone for all you are doing to take care of each other. We are once again at a pivotal point in our recovery journey where we don’t have the luxury of ignoring our individual and collective responsibilities. Given where we are, and the continued risk in under-resourced communities, we need to use sensible safety protections that help us drive down transmission of this dangerous virus. Improving vaccination rates remains a priority since vaccines provide both significant protection for the vaccinated person and for the community around them. We are grateful to all the health educators and promotoras for sharing their stories and serving as trusted sources of information about COVID and the vaccines. ”

To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:

– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household

– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

For information on where you can get tested, please visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

For updated isolation and quarantine guidance, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update

As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported seven additional deaths from COVID-19 in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to date in the SCV to 422.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 346

Castaic: 27

Acton: 15

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Stevenson Ranch: 10

Agua Dulce: 5

Val Verde: 3

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 0 (**revised from 1)

SCV Cases

Of the 71,045 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 52,804

Castaic: 7,005

Stevenson Ranch: 3,916

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,527

Acton: 1,483

Val Verde: 816

Agua Dulce: 769

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 659

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 303

Elizabeth Lake: 200

Bouquet Canyon: 147

Lake Hughes: 144

Saugus/Canyon Country: 89

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 87

Sand Canyon: 47

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 34

Placerita Canyon: 15

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Monday

California School Mask Guidance

California’s approach to keeping schools safe has resulted in only 1% of the nation’s school closures despite educating the most K-12 public school students (12%) in the country. For the time being and because of the unique nature of school settings, California will continue to require universal masking in schools

On February 28, the State will reassess data and conditions (e.g., case rate, test positivity, hospitalizations, pediatric hospitalizations and vaccine rates) for a potential future change to the statewide school masking requirement.

Statewide COVID-19 Data

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Vaccinations

– 70,728,315 total vaccines administered.

– 82.6% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 67,688 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 8,244,329 confirmed cases to date.

– Monday’s average case count is 23,715 (average daily case count over 7 days).

· Unvaccinated people are 5.9 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (Jan. 17, 2022 – Jan.23, 2022).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 6.2% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– here are 8,189 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 1,629 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 11.4 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (Jan. 17, 2022 – Jan. 23, 2022).

Deaths

– There have been 82,026 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 163 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 21.8 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (Jan. 10, 2022 – Jan. 16, 2022).

Health Care Workers

Note: There has been no update of positive cases among health care workers since Jan. 6. As of Jan. 6, local health departments have reported 136,816 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 540 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.9 days. During this same time period, 85% of patients received test results in one day and 96% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Feb. 7, there have been 809 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

