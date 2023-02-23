Multiple Tech Jobs Available at DMV as Modernization Continues

Uploaded: , Thursday, Feb 23, 2023

By Press Release

The Department of Motor Vehicles joined several state agencies at a job fair Thursday in Oakland to promote available technology jobs statewide for Californians interested in a career in public service.

As the DMV continues to digitize services and modernize its technological offerings to improve customer service, the department continues to look for talented workers to join the team, particularly those with experience or interest in technology jobs.

“There is a new DMV today,” said Steve Gordon, DMV director. “The recent changes we’ve made have depended on skilled IT workers who think outside the box. Our work is not done, and we invite available tech workers to join our team to continue the transformation.”

Recent advancements at the DMV allow customers to accomplish almost all DMV services at dmv.ca.gov/online from any device, at any time. The DMV is also replacing and updating its IT infrastructure and systems to improve efficiency, convenience and reliability for both customers and the DMV team.

The DMV jobs in the IT field include business analysts, application architects, network architects, cloud architects, data architects, application designers, programmers, database experts, project managers, program managers, portfolio managers, and more. The latest information on California DMV IT job openings is available on CalCareers.ca.gov.

State jobs in many classifications offer stability, health and dental benefits, paid holidays, vacation, sick leave and a pension.

“We are always looking for talented people in all fields with broad experience to help us reinvent the DMV,” Gordon said. “We encourage anyone with experience with modern technology, project, program, and even retail management to apply today. We also have an internship and student assistant programs for beginning IT workers.”

Recent DMV accomplishments include offering paperless renewal notices to customers, options to upload documents and interact with DMV team members through email instead of at an office, an easier to use online driver’s license application, and, coming soon, a mobile driver’s license pilot program.

The DMV has reduced its carbon footprint by reducing paper processes and eliminating the need to drive to an office or transport paperwork from one office to another. Recent efforts to meet customers where they are and provide multiple service channels make DMV services more equitable and promote economic opportunity.

More information about available state jobs and upcoming virtual job fairs can be found at WorkforCalifornia.ca.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...