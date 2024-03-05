March 14: Mayor’s Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities

The Santa Clarita business community is invited to attend the SCV Mayor’s Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities Thursday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at The Centre.

Moderated by Mayor Cameron Smyth, this informational and inspiring presentation will offer valuable information that will change the way employers look at the hiring pool.

The presentation/learning brunch will discuss and share the power of diversity in the workplace and the many benefits to hiring individuals with special needs. Five speakers will offer a blueprint for filling positions with dedicated, long term employees, meeting DEI requirements and increasing company morale.

Topics include skills based hiring, job descriptions/benefits of hiring, past, present and future of integrated employment, coaching in action, support for employers and Paid Internship: a benefit for employers. CEOs and HR Managers encouraged to attend.

Speakers include:

– Selina Thomas: 6 Degrees HR Consulting

– Ruth Janka: North Los Angeles County Regional Center (Past Executive Director)

– Greg Waugh: Pacific Lock

– Commy Sadra: Alberstons/Vons

– Nikki Karlsson: Pet Supplies Plus

Register now. The event is $12 per person. Tickets available at www.scvmayorscommittee.net.

The Centre is located at 20880 Center Point Parkway in Santa Clarita.

“I encourage residents to attend this annual event to learn about the critical work that is being completed by the Mayor’s Committee,” said Smyth. “Ensuring that individuals with disabilities have ample employment opportunities is not just a matter of equity; it’s a cornerstone of building a resilient and inclusive community. When we open doors for every member of our society, we enrich our workforce with diverse perspectives and skills. This commitment to inclusivity strengthens our community, fostering an environment where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can contribute to our collective progress and success.”

In a time where businesses are finding it hard to fill positions, experiencing issues with retention and difficulty meeting federal DEI requirements – this is an opportunity to learn and open the door to finding dedicated long term employees, increased retention rates, tax incentives while boosting staff morale and overall culture.

The SCV Mayor’s Committee for Employment of Individuals with Disabilities seeks to educate employers on the benefits and social responsibility that come with employing individuals with disabilities. Empower employers to hire individuals with disabilities by providing them with essential information and other resources. Increase employment in the Santa Clarita Valley by working to reduce barriers to hiring individuals with disabilities.

