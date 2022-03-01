Mustangs Bounce Back with Sweep Over Hope International

By Tim Heiduk, Assistant Athletic Director, Events and Communications

No. 12 TMU Men’s Volleyball bounced back from consecutive losses to top-10 NAIA opponents by sweeping RV Hope International University 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 on Saturday afternoon in Fullerton.

The Mustangs dominated the first set offensively, posting a .407 attacking %. Then it was the defense that helped Master’s prevail in the second and third sets, holding HIU to under .075 hitting in the final two stanzas.

In a competitive first set, TMU scored five of the final six points, taking a 1-0 lead after a Will Avera kill.

With Master’s ahead 24-20 in the second set, the Royals saved three set points to get to within one, but a Diego Perez kill gave the Mustangs a two-set-to-none advantage.

TMU then ran out of the gates in the third set, scoring the first four points of the frame before a 6-0 run put Master’s ahead by double-digits. The Mustangs then managed their lead the remainder of the set to claim their fifth sweep victory of the season.

Perez led the team with 14 kills, while Ben Herb (six digs) pitched in with nine kills. Johnny Buchanan dished out 30 assists. Defensively, Brett Norkus recorded six blocks and Braden Van Groningen tallied 12 digs.

Master’s is 9-5 overall, 2-2 in GSAC and is next set to travel up to Atherton to take on No. 3 Menlo College on Saturday at 1 p.m.

