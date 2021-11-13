NAACP Santa Clarita Announces $13,000 in Scholarships

The Santa Clarita branch of the NAACP is proud to announce and present seven scholarships for Black/African American students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The NAACP will award a total of $13,000 in scholarships to high school and undergraduate students seeking to continue their education.

“Because youth are our future, our goal is to do everything we can to assist our Black youth in building a great future,” said NAACP President, Valerie Bradford.

The dreams of continuing education oftentimes elude youth of color for a host of reasons including the lack of financial support. NAACP Santa Clarita is committed to bridging that gap, and we will begin with the ‘Future Leaders Scholarship’ which is comprised of five scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each.

Fifteen percent of students in public schools are Black, but only 7% of teachers are Black. Black children need Black teachers and so we will also award two ‘Chanelle Scholarships’ at $1500 each, which focus on youth pursuing a degree in an Education discipline.

Those wishing to apply can visit naacpsc.org or email NAACPSCEducation@gmail.com by the deadline of Nov. 30, 2021.

