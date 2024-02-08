Feb. 11: Anti-Racism Coalition Hosts Sunday Forum with Santa Clarita NAACP

As part of its celebration of Black History Month, the Anti-Racism Coalition of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will welcome members of Santa Clarita’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to their 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Following the service, SCV NAACP president, Valerie Bradford, will offer a PowerPoint presentation highlighting the group’s activities throughout the past year, including several events held in partnership with St. Stephen’s Parish.

This will be followed by a panel of NAACP members discussing the strides the organization has made in creating racial harmony in the community since its inception in 2021 and their goals for the future.

Established in New York in 1909, the NAACP is America’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. It was formed by both Black and white activists in response to ongoing violence, especially the rampant lynchings, which were perpetrated against Black Americans throughout the country.

Grounded by tradition, striving for justice, and growing in faith, St. Stephen’s provides a safe and sacred space for all and invites members of the Sana Clarita community to join them. The Forum will be held in Spurling Hall at 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia.

For additional information, please contact Mary Jo Higginbotham by phone at (661) 645-6037 or by email at maryjohigg@gmail.com.

