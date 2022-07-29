NAACP Santa Clarita, NEOWB Outreach Voter Registration, Backpack Giveaway

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People of Santa Clarita and NEOWB Outreach invite the community to a Voter Registration and Backpack Plus School Supply Giveaway which will be held at three locations from Aug. 4-6.
The event will be held Aug. 4 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club James T. Ventress Clubhouse at 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall CA 91321.
Aug. 5 from 3:30- 5:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club Sierra Vista Clubhouse at 19425 Stillmore St., Canyon Country CA 91351.
Aug. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Val Verde Park, 30300 Arlington St., Castaic, CA 91384.
SCV 40 Under Forty is an award ceremony that honors 40 individuals, from ages 18-40, that are dedicated, passionate and heart-led who actively work and lead others toward a better, brighter future within the Santa Clarita Valley and its neighboring communities.
In a teleconference with media outlets on July 29, California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón provided an update on the state’s efforts in response to the monkeypox outbreak in California.
SCVi, a tuition-free public charter school in the Santa Clarita Valley serving learners in grades TK through 12, will welcome learners, their families and interested members of the community to its Summer Open House on Thursday, Aug. 4.
In light of the crucial role ethnic studies plays in education in the state of California, California State University, Northridge’s University Library recently purchased several important databases and digital archives to make the resources available to educators throughout the region.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Brenda Bennett as the new principal of Rio Norte Junior High School and Rich Gutierrez as a new assistant principal at Hart High School.
The California Highway Patrol is celebrating the lifesaving collaboration of many partners behind the scenes, including members of the public, who have helped safely reunite hundreds of abducted children with their families during 20 years of the state’s America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response Alert system.
