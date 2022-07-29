NAACP Santa Clarita, NEOWB Outreach Voter Registration, Backpack Giveaway

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People of Santa Clarita and NEOWB Outreach invite the community to a Voter Registration and Backpack Plus School Supply Giveaway which will be held at three locations from Aug. 4-6.

The event will be held Aug. 4 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club James T. Ventress Clubhouse at 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall CA 91321.

Aug. 5 from 3:30- 5:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club Sierra Vista Clubhouse at 19425 Stillmore St., Canyon Country CA 91351.

Aug. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Val Verde Park, 30300 Arlington St., Castaic, CA 91384.

For further information please visit the NAACP Santa Clarita website or the Newob Outreach website.

