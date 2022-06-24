header image

June 23
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
New Event Venue Now Open in Old Town Newhall
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
hart and main horizontal

Hart & Main is a one-of-a-kind wedding and event venue is now open in Old Town Newhall. The venue recently held an open house to introduce residents to the unique venue which began booking events at the location in May.

Once an auto shop on Main Street in downtown Newhall the building has been converted to include indoor and outdoor options to fit any occasion.

This space includes a full commercial kitchen and bar, a beautiful rooftop deck, bridal and groom suites and the decor features a mid-century vibe.

The venue includes a rooftop lounge, full bars, a wall of live plants and other unique features.

The owners, Rob and Lisa Younkin, purchased an old, family-owned auto repair shop in March of 2018, intending to build a small apartment complex, only to find out that idea did not work well with the lot size. They decided to open a wedding and event venue, Hart & Main, 24217 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

For more information visit Hart & Main.
