New Farmer’s Market Coming to Canyon Country

Fresh, farm-direct produce and food is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center every Wednesday evening, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., beginning April 27. The new Canyon Country Farmers Market will host farmers from around Southern California, as well as prepared and ready-to-eat foods. The market will be held in the Mercado area of the new Canyon Country Community Center.

“We have seen the tremendous success of the Saturday Old Town Newhall Farmers Market,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “Farmers markets have proven to be a wonderful way to bring our community together while providing access to fresh, nutritional local produce. Bringing this weekly event to our new Canyon Country Community Center has been a priority for the City.”

The new farmers market will be managed by long-time Santa Clarita resident Larry McClements, current manager of the Saturday Old Town Newhall Farmers Market. The Newhall market will continue every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., along with the new Wednesday market in Canyon Country.

The State of California highly regulates certified farmers markets. All farmers can only sell what they grow themselves. Farmers markets bypass traditional supply chains, meaning the produce being sold is often far fresher than available elsewhere. The new Canyon Country Farmers Market will also include many local licensed food artisans that will bring prepacked as well as ready-to-eat foods to the community.

The Canyon Country Farmers Market will be open year-round on Wednesday evenings from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Join us for a grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting on April 27, at 3:30 p.m. The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Highway.

For more information on the new farmers market, follow the Canyon Country Farmers Market on social media or visit canyoncountryfarmersmarket.com.

