February 25
1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Modern Times scene
Newhall Crash Leaves One Dead
Thursday, Feb 25, 2021
Newhall Crash
First responders working to investigate and clear a fiery crash in Newhall on Wednesday that left one dead. No others were injured or transported. Photo courtesy of Rick McClure.

 

One person was pronounced dead after a fiery traffic collision in Newhall on Wednesday.

The call for the crash, which included possible trapped passengers was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 7:59 p.m. near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Clampitt Road, according to Fire Department Supervisor Martin Rangel.

“We had a solo-vehicle traffic collision with fire,” said Rangel. “There was one (dead on arrival).”

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, the car appeared to have veered off the road and burned in a ditch beside the road.

The incident remains under investigation and traffic was diverted from the area while investigators worked to clear the wreckage.

No additional transports or injuries were reported as a result of the crash. The identification of the deceased had not been released as of the publication of this article.

Newhall Crash 3

First responders working to investigate and clear a fiery crash in Newhall on Wednesday that left one dead. No others were injured or transported. Photo courtesy of Rick McClure.

Newhall Crash 4

First responders working to investigate and clear a fiery crash in Newhall on Wednesday that left one dead. No others were injured or transported. Photo courtesy of Rick McClure.

Newhall Crash 1

First responders working to investigate and clear a fiery crash in Newhall on Wednesday that left one dead. No others were injured or transported. Photo courtesy of Rick McClure.
