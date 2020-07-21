[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
79°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 21
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
Newhall’s Main Street Shuts Down for Expanded Outdoor Dining
| Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
Smokehouse on the Main
Diners sit behind K-rails as they eat in the street outside Smokehouse on Main, as on Main Street in Newhall is close to increase outside seating for restaurants on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Santa Clarita Valley residents had the opportunity to visit a shut down Main Street in Newhall this past weekend as restaurants expanded their outdoor dining footprints into the street.

“I’m joyful to see people able to be outdoors with friends and family,” Santa Clarita Councilwoman Laurene Weste said, “and even if they’re 100 feet apart, they can wave, say ‘Hello,’ eat something good, and know that they’re helping our local economy and that they’re doing something fun, which is really important for all of our mental health. I’m very proud of Santa Clarita.”

Newhall Press Room co-owner Charles Potter says that things have been going pretty well so far.

“People like it for sure, and the city has been super helpful,” Potter said, adding that with the hot weather, he’s thankful the restaurant’s location allows much of the patio to be in the shade by the afternoon.

“It’s definitely helped — and we’re appreciative of the business that we have — but with COVID still happening, in general the community isn’t going out like they were before, so we’re doing what we can to try to make people feel as comfortable as possible to come out,” he added.

That being said, the restaurant plans to continue offering takeout and delivery, along with wine by the glass to go.

“That’s still a huge part of our business, and we’ll continue to do that as much as possible for our customers,” Potter said.

For Newhall couple Carl and Sam Phillips, visiting Main Street this past weekend was their first outing in months.

“It felt really good to get out there and feel some semblance of normal,” Carl Phillips said, chuckling. “The restaurants did a great job of making their setups look professional, even down to the fake grass.”

Though only their first outing, the Phillips were impressed with the care each restaurant took in following public health guidelines through the heat.

“We could see the effort they had taken in making everyone feel safe, and it was certainly much appreciated,” Phillips added. “We loved it and will definitely be returning.”

While the closure allows restaurants on Main Street between Market and 6th streets to extend their dining services into the street on weekends, each participating restaurant is also set up with water-filled K-rails, allowing them to provide outdoor dining in parking spaces all week long.

Other participating restaurants include The Old Town Junction and Smokehouse on Main, with additional restaurants currently in the process of completing plans for similar outdoor seating setups, according to city officials.

The Main Street closure is set to begin at approximately 3:00 p.m. Friday and go until 11:00 p.m. Sunday, with this schedule intended to continue each weekend through August.

Newhall Press Room Outdoor Dining

Newhall Press Room manager Laura Raden waits on customers as Main Street is close to increase outside seating for restaurants in Newhall on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Main Street Road Closed

Customers sit behind K-rails as Main Street is closed to increase outside seating for restaurants in Newhall on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Main Street Closure

Main Street is closed to increase outside seating for restaurants in Newhall on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Outdoor Dining Main Street

Diners sit behind K-rails as Main Street is closed to increase outside seating for restaurants in Newhall on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Newhall Press Room Outdoor Dining

Newhall Press Room server Tamara Kopp brings menus to dinners behind K-rails as Main Street in Newhall is close to increase outside seating for restaurants on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Main Street Closure/Outdoor Dining

Customers sit behind K-rails as Main Street is closed to increase outside seating for restaurants in Newhall on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
07-21-2020 Newhall’s Main Street Shuts Down for Expanded Outdoor Dining
07-20-2020 SCV Chamber Joins California Coalition for Safe Reopening
07-16-2020 Some Main Street Eateries to Extend Dining Services Outdoors
07-15-2020 Pizza Guys Opens in SCV as Franchise Expands in Southern California
07-15-2020 SCV Businesses, Church Leaders React to Reclosures
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Barger, Wilk Declare Support Should School Districts Request In-Person Learning Waiver
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, declared their support Monday should local school districts ask the state to allow them to resume in-person instruction.
Barger, Wilk Declare Support Should School Districts Request In-Person Learning Waiver
Newhall’s Main Street Shuts Down for Expanded Outdoor Dining
Santa Clarita Valley residents had the opportunity to visit a shut down Main Street in Newhall this past weekend as restaurants expanded their outdoor dining footprints into the street.
Newhall’s Main Street Shuts Down for Expanded Outdoor Dining
Today in SCV History (July 21)
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
July 21: Supes to Vote on Motion ‘Establishing Antiracist L.A. County Policy Agenda’
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote at its meeting Tuesday on Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas’ motion, "Establishing an Antiracist Los Angeles County Policy Agenda."
July 21: Supes to Vote on Motion ‘Establishing Antiracist L.A. County Policy Agenda’
Probation Services Week in L.A. County July 19-25
Los Angeles County Interim Chief Probation Officer Ray Leyva joined the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and Governor Gavin Newsom in recognizing probation professionals who work to keep communities safe as part of Probation Services Week from July 19 to July 25.
Probation Services Week in L.A. County July 19-25
California Salons Given Green Light to Cut Hair Outdoors
Though barbershops and salons have once again been ordered closed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Californians can still get their hair and nails done outside under guidance released Monday by state regulators.
California Salons Given Green Light to Cut Hair Outdoors
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; 16th Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 9 new deaths and 3,160 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital reported its 16th COVID-related death to date, bringing SCV's total to 42.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; 16th Death at Henry Mayo
SCV Chamber Joins California Coalition for Safe Reopening
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has joined local chambers, businesses and trade associations in the California Coalition for Safe Reopening.
SCV Chamber Joins California Coalition for Safe Reopening
‘Parolee at Large’ Arrested in Canyon Country on Felony Weapons Charges
A man described as a "parolee at large" was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies in Canyon Country Monday morning on felony weapons charges and for giving a false name to the deputies.
‘Parolee at Large’ Arrested in Canyon Country on Felony Weapons Charges
Registration Underway for COC Fall 2020 Semester
Registration is underway for College of the Canyons' fall 2020 semester, as the college has moved most of its courses to online and distance learning formats to ensure local residents can access the classes they need to get ahead.
Registration Underway for COC Fall 2020 Semester
Filming This Week in SCV: TMU Course Promo, ‘Spyder’ Photoshoot
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Filming This Week in SCV: TMU Course Promo, ‘Spyder’ Photoshoot
CIF Delays High School Football, Other Sports Until 2021
After much speculation, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday morning that the fall high school sports season will be delayed until 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic, with football practices starting in December and games delayed until January.
CIF Delays High School Football, Other Sports Until 2021
Protesters Demonstrate at Bergie’s in Support of Fruit Vendor in Viral Video
At least 70 people gathered on a Canyon Country street Saturday to protest the owner of Bergie's restaurant, who was featured on a viral video in a confrontation with a street vendor.
Protesters Demonstrate at Bergie’s in Support of Fruit Vendor in Viral Video
Tuesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive People
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has extended Monday's air quality advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley through Tuesday, warning of unhealthy air for sensitive people.
Tuesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 11,000 Children, Teens Countywide Infected
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 37 new deaths and 2,770 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 153,041 positive cases of COVID-19 countywide, including more than 11,000 children and teens infected, and a total of 4,084 deaths.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 11,000 Children, Teens Countywide Infected
Today in SCV History (July 18)
2009 - Two killed in crash of experimental plane in Sand Canyon [NTSB report]
plane crash
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 15 Cases of MIS-C in Kids, 2,885 New COVID Cases in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 62 new deaths and 2,885 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 3,868 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the SCV to date, including 1,743 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 15 Cases of MIS-C in Kids, 2,885 New COVID Cases in L.A. County
Warriors Against Racism | Councilman Bill Miranda
We must change our paradigm and the way we think. It’s not enough for us to avoid being racists. We must become warriors against racism and combat it wherever it rears its ugly head.
Warriors Against Racism | Councilman Bill Miranda
L.A. County Aligns with California Ban on School Reopenings in COVID-Ravaged Counties
California will bar schools from reopening in counties hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic until the counties stay off the state’s COVID-19 watchlist for at least 14 consecutive days.
L.A. County Aligns with California Ban on School Reopenings in COVID-Ravaged Counties
SCV Author Calls His Survivalist Doomsday Novel ‘Timely’
When author Andrew R. Adams, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, wrote his book, “The Macro Event: America’s Survival,” he never imagined it’d be released months before a global pandemic.
SCV Author Calls His Survivalist Doomsday Novel ‘Timely’
Santa Clarita, CalArts Cut Deal to Boost High-Speed Internet Service
The city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts have entered into a three-year agreement for lit transport service to facilitate gigabit high-speed internet service for the college.
Santa Clarita, CalArts Cut Deal to Boost High-Speed Internet Service
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
The Castaic Union School District became the second district in the Santa Clarita Valley to announce classes online for the 2020 fall trimester/semester.
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
%d bloggers like this: