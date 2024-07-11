Nicole Miller Named 2024 Zontian of the Year

Nicole Miller was recently awarded 2024 Zontian of the Year at Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Installation of Officers. This award recognizes Miller’s substantial contributions to “Build A Better World for Women and Girls.”

When asked which of her achievements gave her the most satisfaction, she quickly responded “Increased Membership and growth of our service projects in Zonta’s high school Z Clubs and the College of the Canyons (COC) Golden Z Club!”

Miller was president for three years; her first year was still a pandemic with Zoom meetings. In-person meetings were held over the next two years and allowed her leadership to assist in almost doubling the Club’s membership during this time!

Membership now includes over 70 local women leaders! The quality of these new members, their commitment to leadership, their talents and service are impressive. Miller’s goal was to attract a diverse group of active business and volunteer leaders ready to contribute to the SCV community through Zonta. She met her goal. These new members are now active in the Club’s service projects, committee chairs or serving on the newly installed 2024-2026 boards of the Zonta Club and the Zonta Club Foundation. One member noted in nominating Nicole for this prestigious award that she “was extremely impressed with the level of knowledge she had about the strengths and expertise of each of the more than 30 new members.”

She was involved in the creation of the Golden Z Club at COC and a new Z Club at Castaic High School to accompany the Golden Valley High, Canyon High and West Ranch High Z Clubs. She was very active in the clubs as they came together for leadership and service opportunities at joint leadership retreats and events in August 2023 and February 2024. The retreats focused on strengthening connections between the four clubs (Castaic High joined later) as they planned for their first community-wide service project together. As its first service project – the COC Golden Z Club co-sponsored the April COC Community Resource Fair; over 30 nonprofit organizations participated to showcase their missions and projects to the Community.

Miller was recently elected Lt. Governor of Zonta’s District 9, comprising five western states and has served as District 9 Chair for Z Clubs and Golden Z Clubs. She also volunteers as board president of Santa Clarita Valley International (SCVi) school.

It is members like Nicole Miller that make the Club so active and vibrant in the community.

For more information about Zonta, visit www.SCVZonta.org.

