Nine Candidates Set to Run in November for Three City Council Seats

Residents throughout the city of Santa Clarita regularly take advantage of the miles of paved off-street trails available for walking, running and cycling safely without having to worry about the hazards posed by vehicle traffic.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and Girl Scouts of the USA announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolaty coating.
The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials. The Santa Clarita City Council Candidates Forum will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
William S. Hart Union High School Superintendent Mike Kuhlman informed school district families on the evening of Aug. 15 that an additional layer of security protocols will be added in the school district effective Monday, Aug. 22.
Two long-time William S. Hart Union High School District football coaches, Mike Herrington and Harry Welch, have been named to the inaugural class of the new California High School Football Hall of Fame.
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the RR/CC has completed the examination and verification of all 715,833 petition signatures submitted for the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 266 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 26 deaths and 10,025 new cases countywide.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.