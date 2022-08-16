header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
94°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 16
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Nine Candidates Set to Run in November for Three City Council Seats
| Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
City Hall

Courtesy of The Signal

The slate of candidates set to run this November for three seats on the Santa Clarita City Council has been finalized after the deadline to file passed on Friday.

As of Monday afternoon, a total of nine candidates are slated to run — three incumbents and six challengers. Bill Miranda, Marsha McLean and Laurene Weste are each seeking re-election.

For the full story visit: https://signalscv.com/2022/08/city-council-candidate-list-finalized/?fbclid=IwAR18cMEfQs2dN6Y0przfLgtJGN4G1Hu_75D-PgoHoCh92nejhyQmsbutJ7g
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Nine Candidates Set to Run in November for Three City Council Seats

Nine Candidates Set to Run in November for Three City Council Seats
Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
The slate of candidates set to run this November for three seats on the Santa Clarita City Council has been finalized after the deadline to file passed on Friday.
FULL STORY...

Parents Urged to Practice Back-to-School Safety

Parents Urged to Practice Back-to-School Safety
Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Heads Up! The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station urge parents to practice "safe pedestrian skills."
FULL STORY...

Aug 27: Santa Clarita to Host Free Tire Collection Event

Aug 27: Santa Clarita to Host Free Tire Collection Event
Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their used tires at the free tire collection event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
FULL STORY...

Aug. 24: Residents Invited to Public Meeting for Bouquet Canyon Trail Project

Aug. 24: Residents Invited to Public Meeting for Bouquet Canyon Trail Project
Tuesday, Aug 9, 2022
Residents throughout the city of Santa Clarita regularly take advantage of the miles of paved off-street trails available for walking, running and cycling safely without having to worry about the hazards posed by vehicle traffic.
FULL STORY...

VIA Hosting Candidates Forum

VIA Hosting Candidates Forum
Thursday, Aug 4, 2022
The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Princess Cruises Will Sponsor Trackhouse Racing in NASCAR Cup Series
Daniel Suárez dreams of “cruising” through the next few regular season races as well as the upcoming 10-race NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs on his way to capturing the championship title in 2022.
Princess Cruises Will Sponsor Trackhouse Racing in NASCAR Cup Series
New Cookie, Raspberry Rally, Joins Girl Scout Lineup in 2023 Season
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and Girl Scouts of the USA announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolaty coating.
New Cookie, Raspberry Rally, Joins Girl Scout Lineup in 2023 Season
Inaugural L.A. County Youth Climate Commission Seeks Youth Leaders
Aiming to empower the region’s next generation of environmental leaders, the county of Los Angeles today issued a call for young adults to serve on its inaugural Youth Climate Commission.
Inaugural L.A. County Youth Climate Commission Seeks Youth Leaders
Aug. 25: VIA Santa Clarita City Council Candidates Forum
The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials. The Santa Clarita City Council Candidates Forum will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Aug. 25: VIA Santa Clarita City Council Candidates Forum
Nine Candidates Set to Run in November for Three City Council Seats
The slate of candidates set to run this November for three seats on the Santa Clarita City Council has been finalized after the deadline to file passed on Friday.
Nine Candidates Set to Run in November for Three City Council Seats
West Nile Virus Update: Six More Areas in County Report Positive Samples
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 13 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus.
West Nile Virus Update: Six More Areas in County Report Positive Samples
Hart District to Add Firearm Detection Canine Unit to Safety Protocols
William S. Hart Union High School Superintendent Mike Kuhlman informed school district families on the evening of Aug. 15 that an additional layer of security protocols will be added in the school district effective Monday, Aug. 22.
Hart District to Add Firearm Detection Canine Unit to Safety Protocols
Herrington, Welch Named to California High School Football Hall of Fame
Two long-time William S. Hart Union High School District football coaches, Mike Herrington and Harry Welch, have been named to the inaugural class of the new California High School Football Hall of Fame.
Herrington, Welch Named to California High School Football Hall of Fame
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Gascón Recall Efforts Fail
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the RR/CC has completed the examination and verification of all 715,833 petition signatures submitted for the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
Gascón Recall Efforts Fail
Matadors Shut Out San Diego 1-0 in Exhibition Opener
CSUN defeated the University of San Diego 1-0 Sunday night in the men's soccer exhibition opener for both clubs at Torero Stadium. 
Matadors Shut Out San Diego 1-0 in Exhibition Opener
Women’s Council of Realtors SCV Elects New Officers
The Women's Council of Realtors SCV Network held their election for officers on Aug. 11, along with their annual member and sponsor appreciation night.
Women’s Council of Realtors SCV Elects New Officers
Aug. 17: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Aug. 17: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
Aug. 16: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 16: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Oct. 24: Family Promise SCV Annual Golf Tournament
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will hold their third annual golf tournament beginning noon on Monday, Oct. 24.
Oct. 24: Family Promise SCV Annual Golf Tournament
Henry Mayo Opens First Primary Care Practice on Hospital Campus
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will open its first primary care practice on the hospital campus on Monday, Aug. 15.
Henry Mayo Opens First Primary Care Practice on Hospital Campus
Parents Urged to Practice Back-to-School Safety
Heads Up! The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station urge parents to practice "safe pedestrian skills."
Parents Urged to Practice Back-to-School Safety
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 88,000; Deaths Total 493
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 266 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 26 deaths and 10,025 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 88,000; Deaths Total 493
Study Shows Climate Change Increasing Risk of California Megaflood
(CN) — In drought-ridden California's history, megafloods have occurred about every century. Not often, but from a geological standpoint they're not rare.
Study Shows Climate Change Increasing Risk of California Megaflood
Today in SCV History (Aug. 15)
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Heritage Junction [story]
Mitchell adobe
Today in SCV History (Aug. 13)
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
Aug. 16: Henry Mayo Hosts Diabetes Prevention Program
Are you worried about getting diabetes? Have you been told that you have pre-diabetes? One out of three American adults has prediabetes.
Aug. 16: Henry Mayo Hosts Diabetes Prevention Program
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: