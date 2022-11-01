No. 15 Canyons Wins 10th Straight, Clinches Share of WSC, South Title

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

No. 15 College of the Canyons Women’s Volleyball team continued its run through the Western State Conference, South Division with a 10th straight victory, a 3-1 road affair over No. 25 Santa Monica College on Oct. 28, that ensures the Cougars at least a share of the program’s seventh conference title. Set scores were 28-30, 25-18, 28-26, 25-23.

Canyons (15-7, 9-0) has not lost a match since Sept. 23. The opening set won by Santa Monica (15-6, 6-3) was the first dropped by the Cougars during the current win streak.

The 10 consecutive victories match the Cougars’ streak from a season ago, when the team posted 10 straight wins, including three in the postseason, to advance to the California Community College Athletic Association Women’s Volleyball State Championship tournament.

COC’s conference championship is the first since the 2017 season. The title is the sixth for co-head coach Lisa Hooper (1999, 2000, 2013, 2014, 2015) and the second for the program under co-head coach Clay Timmons (2017, 2022).

The Cougars will now be headed to the CCCAA Southern California Regional Playoffs for the 19th time in program history.

Friday’s match featured a surprise opening set from the Corsairs followed by a more expected 25-18 advantage from the Cougars to tie the match at 1-1. Canyons then took back-to-back two-point sets to close at the match.

COC sophomore Brianna Botello tied for the match lead with 15 kills on a .387 hitting night.

Fellow sophomore Jacqueline Ibarra was next with eight kills and freshman Jordan Nunez followed with seven. Nunez also added 32 assists across her four sets of action.

Sahliyah Ravare was a force in the middle with five kills and three block assists. Kaelyn White added to the cause with eight kills, an ace and block assist.

Canyons recorded 59 digs in the match with a game-high 16 coming from Sabrina Sveiven. Those numbers helped limit Santa Monica to a .096 hitting percentage. The Cougars recorded eight aces with three coming off the hand of sophomore Rhiannon Boddy.

The loss was the second in the last three games for Santa Monica which begins the new week tied with Bakersfield College (10-8, 6-3) for second place in the WSC, South standings.

COC is now 7-3 in road games with those loses coming against three top-10 ranked programs in Irvine Valley, San Diego Mesa and Moorpark College.

Top Performers

Brianna Botello —4 SP, 15 K, 4 digs. 387

Jacqueline Ibarra — 3 SP, 8 K, BS, BA, 2 digs, .375

Jordan Nunez — 4 SP, 7 K, 32 A, BA, 4 digs

Sahliyah Ravare — 4 SP, 5 K, 3 BA. 3 digs

Kaelyn White — 4 SP, 8 K, SA, BA, 3 digs

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons returns to the Cougar Cage to host Glendale College at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the first of three remaining regular season matches.

COC then welcomes West L.A. to town at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. A special ‘Sophomore Night’ ceremony will take place proceeding first serve.

As always admission and live stream broadcast coverage on the Cougars Sports Network are free.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department and following on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

