Cougars Place Sixth at State Preview Tourney

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

GOLETA — College of the Canyons fielded two teams at the annual 3C2A State Preview event at Sandpiper Golf Course on Monday, with the Cougars finishing sixth and eighth in the field of 18 teams from around the state.

Orange Coast College (385) won the event followed by Reedley College (388), Bakersfield (390), Ventura (391), Napa Valley (394) and Canyons No. 1 (Ethan Posthumus, Alexis Benchelef, Hugo Boyer, Paul Grimonpon, Hannes Yngve, Owen Crockett) at 398 across the top six spots.

The second COC squad (Ben Stewart, Tom Palego, An-Chieh Tsai, Ryan Giardino, Robert Scribner and James Hull) placed eighth with a score of 401.

Canyons (65-6) was the only program to field two teams. The showing at the State Preview tourney is the first time this season that COC has not finished either first or second in the team standings. The Cougars finished third among Western State Conference (WSC) programs.

Giardino at a two-over-par round of 74 was the low score for COC. Crockett was next at 75 followed by Paul Grimonpon at 76, Ben Stewart at 79 and Robert Scribner at 81 to round out the team’s top five.

Up next, the Cougars return to WSC competition on Monday, March 25, at Oakmont Country Club in Glendale.

TEAM SCORES

(1) Orange Coast (385) 2. Reedley (388) 3. Bakersfield (390) 4. Ventura (391) 5. Napa (394) 6. COC-1 (398) 7. SBCC (400) 8. COC-2 (401) 9. Cypress (401) 10. Saddleback (402) 11. Mt. SAC (404) 12. Fresno (409) 13. Glendale (409) 14. Modesto (413) 15. Desert (419) 16. Antelope Valley (430) 17. Mt. JAC (436) 18. Allan Hancock (464)

CANYONS INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Ryan Giardino (74); Owen Crockett (75); Paul Grimonpon (76); Ben Stewart (79); Robert Scribner (81); Hugo Boyer (82); Ethan Posthumus (83); Tom Pelego (83); Hannes Yngve (83); Alexis Benchelef (84); James Hull (84); An-Chieh Tsai (84).

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...